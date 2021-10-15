GREAT 8: Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival, Dogtoberfest, Garden Glow at Maymont

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — October is in full swing and there are plenty of ways to embrace the cooler weather across the area. Haunted houses, live music and the annual Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival are just a few of the events happening around town. Here are 8News’ top picks for this weekend:

FRIDAY, OCT. 15: GARDEN GLOW AT MAYMONT

Brighten your night with a light-filled experience at Garden Glow from Oct. 15 to Nov. 7. Each Wednesday to Sunday night, you can experience the different lights.

The Carriage House Lawn transforms into the Glow Village with a glow shop, food trucks and firepits. The Japanese Garden is also illuminated.

6:30 to 9 p.m. at Maymont — Historical Estate Entrance, 1700 Hampton St. Tickets are $7 to $12 and can be purchased online here.

FRIDAY OCT. 15 & SATURDAY, OCT. 16: TUNNEL OF TERROR AT TOMMY’S EXPRESS CAR WASH

Experience an adrenaline rush while getting your vehicle cleaned at this spooky car wash. Masked employees will hind in corners and the wash will be decked out in special effects and blacklights. Each car will also receive a goody bag with treats and a coupon for one month of free car washes.

6 to 10 p.m. at Tommy’s Express Car Wash, Hull Street Road and Forest Hill Avenue locations. $25 for the car wash and free for TommyClub members.

SATURDAY, OCT. 16: SCOTT’S ADDITION PUMPKIN FESTIVAL

The Richmond favorite returns with something for everyone to do. There will be costume contests, live music, local brews and bites, a kids area and more!

Noon to 6 p.m. at Scott’s Addition, 1301 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Free.

SATURDAY, OCT. 16: GOURDS, GOBLETS AND GHOULS FESTIVAL

Celebrate fall with all the things that make it special. There will be a corn maze, pumpkin picking, over 20 vendors, live music and more at this family-friendly event.

Red Vein Haunted House takes place at night for anyone looking for a scare after the festival.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Hanover Vegetable Farm, 13580 Ashland Road. Tickets are $8 to $35 and can be purchased online here.

SATURDAY, OCT. 16: DOGTOBERFEST

Brambly Park is helping raise funds for the Veterinary Emergency Treatment Fund this weekend with a family-friendly festival. Dogtoberfest will feature a pet pageant, a caricature artist, an art auction, fun prizes and other activities.

The VET fund is a nonprofit that raises money for the treatment of injuries and illnesses in animals whose owners can’t afford care.

Don’t forget to tell your server that you are there to support the VET Fund and Bramble Park will donate 10% of your table’s bill.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brambly Park, 1708 Belleville St.

SATURDAY, OCT. 16: MID-LOTHIAN MINES DAY 2021

Do you want to learn more about the coal mining history of Midlothian? If so, head over to Mid-Lothian Mines and Rail Road Park for activities including a living-history demonstration, coal mining displays, period music and children’s games. There will also be trolley tours and food vendors.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mid-Lothian Mines Park, 13286 North Woolridge Road, Midlothian. Free.

SUNDAY, OCT. 17: HARPERS MILL FALL FEST

Have you ever wondered what the inside of the best homes in the region looks like? Well, you are in for a treat. The Home Building Association of Richmond is celebrating its 70th Annual Parade of Homes event at Harpers Mill.

During this weekend’s event, you will be able to tour dozens of homes at Harpers Mill in Chesterfield with the best selection of home designs, construction techniques and materials. Home prices range from the mid $200’s to over $1 million.

12 to 5 p.m. at Harpers Mill, 8600 Pullman Lane, Chesterfield.

SUNDAY, OCT. 17: VIOLINS OF HOPE

Violins of Hope, a collection of violins that survived the Holocaust, are on display at three Richmond museums including the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.

The exhibit tells the stories of violins played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust. The violins were restored by an Israeli violin shop owner.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, 428 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Tickets are $5 to $10 and can be purchased online here.