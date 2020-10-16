Great 8 Weekend Events: Apple picking, Halloween Harvest, Tailgates and more

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fall is in full swing in Richmond! Many people are out and about in the city. From Halloween Harvest to scavenger hunts, here are the top eight events you don’t want to miss this weekend.

ALL WEEKEND: HALLOWEEN HARVEST AT BUSCH GARDENS

“Treats by day and trickery by night!” Go have Halloween fun at Busch Gardens. This all-new special event features the parks fifteen iconic roller coasters and rides, contactless trick-or-treating for the kids, a pumpkin scavenger hunt and Halloween scares with social distancing. More info here.

ALL WEEKEND: APPLE PICKING AT CARTER MOUNTAIN

The weather is going to be perfect this weekend for apple picking. Due to the pandemic, you must buy tickets in advance. The orchard is also offering a scenic drive-thru for those who want to enjoy this fall event without leaving their car. Tickets and info here.

FRIDAY, OCT 16: BOO & BREW

Make your way to Ashland Berry Farm for brews from Isley Brewing Company! You can pick pumpkins, take a haunted tour or relax at their haunted beer garden.

FRIDAY, OCT. 16: FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT AT THE PUMPKIN PATCH

Every Friday night in the field right next to Tom Leonard’s Farmers Market there will be a screening of your favorite Halloween movies! Movies start at 7 p.m. Click here for a list of movies playing.

SATURDAY, OCT 17: FALL HARVEST TAILGATE EVENT

Enjoy a socially distant fun and unique event at the Hanover Vegetable Farm this season! The farm will be hosting a fall harvest tailgate with the capacity of up to 80 cars. The afternoon will feature wine, food and music from local country band Cobalt Whiskey. Get your tickets here.

SATURDAY, OCT. 17: HANOVER AUTUMNFEST TO-GO EDITION

Celebrate fall with the 5th annual Hanover AutumnFest. Because of the pandemic, there will be a pre-order menu and drive-thru pick up. Place your order today!

SUNDAY, OCT 18: RVA JEEP WAVE

On Sunday, Capital Ale House in Midlothian is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration. Go hang out with the ‘Social Jeep Club in RVA!’ This is a family and pet-friendly event. There will be a special menu and football games inside and outside of the ale house.

SUNDAY, OCT 18: SPOOKY CITY SCAVENGER HUNT

Väsen Brewing Company is celebrating Halloween all month long! This weekend they will be posting a spooky scavenger hunt in the city. “Solve the riddles, find out which hobgoblins are haunting each spot, and be the first (or second… or third…) team back to Väsen to claim your prize.” Find tickets for the event here.