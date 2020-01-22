Great 8 Weekend Events: Boozin’ in your onesie bar crawl, RVA Sneaker Ball 2020, Beyonce vs. Rihanna Dance Party & more!

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond, we know the weather is cold but if you decide you want to leave your house, 8News has got you covered with a list of events happening in the area.
Boozin’ In Your Onesie Bar Crawl
Tickets are on sale now to Richmond’s most comfortable bar crawl. Put on your onesie and go downtown to get boozy.
- Where: Downtown Richmond
- When: Saturday, Jan. from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Cost: Tickets cost from $18 to $30. Must be 21 to participate.
Break out your favorite pair of sneakers to benefit the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. The second annual RVA Sneaker Ball is the chance for you to dance all night in comfy shoes.
The event takes place at the Siegel Center and a general admissions ticket gives you access to music, open bar, live music, beer tastings, and more!
- Where: Siegel Center, 1200 West Broad Street
- When: Friday, Jan. 24 at 8 p.m.
- Cost: $60
Virginia’s new trap and reggaeton infused party is coming to RVA! The first party will be at Banditos this weekend. DJ Adri and Dj Freelo will only play old and new trap and reggaeton music all night. Don’t miss out!
- Where: Banditos, 2905 Patterson Avenue
- When: Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 p.m.
- Cost: Free
Free Salsa After Work at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery
Don’s forget to pack your dancing shoes when you head to work Thursday. The ‘Salsa Guy Richmond’ will be leading after-work dance lessons at Hardywood’s West Creek location. Invite your co-workers and go relieve some stress.
Where: Hardwood Park Craft Brewery, 820 Sanctuary Trail Drive
When: Thursday, January 23 at 6:30 p.m.
Cost: Tickets cost from $15 to $25.
Carnival Masquerade – The Prelude
Drums No Guns Foundation will be hosting a crafted drum and dance party along with an open mic session this weekend. Carnival Masquerade started in 2009 and is one of the city’s most anticipated events.
Where: Drums No Guns Foundation, 916 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard
When: Saturday, Jan. 25 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Free Show Friday Episode: 5 Artists’ Choice
Do you love spoken word? Poetry n Lovee is hosting a poetry show at Strangeways Brewing. Poets have chosen their topics and are ready to bring some heat. There will be local food vendors and great brews.
Where: Strangeways Brewing, 277A Dabney Road
When: Friday, Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Do you want to hear Beyonce all night or Rihanna? ‘Who’s the reigning dancefloor diva?’ Settle the debate once and for all at the Beyonce vs. Rihanna dance party happening at The Canal Club Friday.
Where: The Canal Club, 1545 East Cary Street.
When: Friday, Jan. 24 at 9 p.m.
Cost: $10
The best of the early 2000s will be playing Saturday night at The Broadberry.
- Where: The Broadberry
- When: Saturday, Jan. 25, doors open at 9:30 p.m.
- Cost: Tickets cost from $15 to $25.
Know of any events coming up next weekend? Let us know by sending us an email to news@wric.com.
You can also CLICK HERE to visit our ‘Community Calendar’ for more events and happenings going on around RVA this weekend.
