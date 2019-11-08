Great 8 Weekend Events: Cider Celebration, ghost tours, bathrobe bar crawl and more!

Deciding on something to do for the weekend can be tough, especially as changes in the weather keeps people inside.

Questions may come to you about how to plan: Where’s the live music?Where to spend time with the family? Can I avoid the outdoors? Where’s the good food?

Don’t panic! 8News has put together a list of upcoming events this weekend you can try in the area that will help.

Phantoms of Franklin – Nov. 8

“Home to many notable and beautiful landmarks, it’s easy to see why spirits of days past would still linger here today.”

Feel like Spooky Season ended too quickly? Don’t worry because you’re not alone! Haunts of Richmond is hosting “Phantoms of Franklin” on Friday for anyone who wants to “discover the eerie beauty of Richmond’s turn of the century Franklin Street.”

When: Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. Where: 100 W Franklin St, Richmond, VA 23220-5010, United States

100 W Franklin St, Richmond, VA 23220-5010, United States Price: It’s $14 online and $16 at door for adults. It’s $10 online and $12 at the door for kids. Find more info here.

Garden Glow at Maymont – Nov. 7-10

“Brighten your autumn nights on a wondrous journey through the Japanese Garden at Maymont.”

It’s the last weekend to enjoy “Garden Glow at Maymont,” an event that brings dramatic light displays to help the Japanese Garden at Maymont shine for all nature lovers.

Organizers say guests will arrive at the Historic Estate Entrance to walk along the woodland path to the garden.

“Admire colorful sparkles and shimmers within the cascading waterfall, stroll among towering trees that stand aglow, and marvel at the breathtaking illuminations of winding waterways, rolling hills, bridges and lanterns.”

When: Today until Sunday, Nov. 10 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Today until Sunday, Nov. 10 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Where: 1700 Hampton St, Richmond, Virginia 23220

1700 Hampton St, Richmond, Virginia 23220 Price: Costs vary (ranging from $15 to $10 for adults) depending on whether you’re a member or not. Kids ages 3 and under get in free.

(ranging from $15 to $10 for adults) depending on whether you’re a member or not. Kids ages 3 and under get in free. Get tickets and more info here.

Richmond Night Market – Nov. 9

“The Richmond Night Market brings big city and international flair to the area by highlighting creativity and connecting communities through art at 17th Street Market.”

The Richmond Night Market is a free experience located in the heart of Shockoe Bottom at the 17th Street Market that comes every 2nd Saturday of each month.

The monthly social provides “a fresh open air gathering” for locals to enjoy work from independent artists, grab food and connect with the community.

Organizers say the event will happen no matter what happens with the weather. There’s limited street parking so make sure to have a plan if you want to drive.

When: Saturday, Nov. 9 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Where: 100 N 17th Street, Richmond, VA

100 N 17th Street, Richmond, VA Price: Free

Richmond Cider Celebration – Nov. 9

“Richmond kicks off Virginia Cider Week right! As the first event of this state-wide celebration, the Richmond Cider Celebration draws cideries and attendees from across Virginia.”

Did you know it’s Virginia Cider Week? Don’t worry if you didn’t get anything yet because the 7th annual Richmond Cider Celebration is this Saturday!

The event will feature 15 cideries from Virginia, along with local eats from Truckle Cheesemongers and First Stop Donuts. The festival is free to enter but all cider flights and food can be purchased a la carte once you arrive. You can find more details, including whether you can bring your dog and if there’s seating available, here.

When: Saturday, Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Blue Bee Cider in Scott’s Addition, 1320 Summit Ave, Richmond, VA

Blue Bee Cider in Scott’s Addition, 1320 Summit Ave, Richmond, VA Price: Free

Church Hill Food Tour – Nov. 9

Dive into Church Hill, Richmond’s oldest neighborhood! Get a taste of the barbecue, baked goods, and everything else that makes Church Hill a food powerhouse, while uncovering Richmond’s origin story in this must-visit neighborhood. CLICK HERE to book a tour.

When: Saturday, Nov. 9

Saturday, Nov. 9 Where: Church Hill

Church Hill Price: $56.60

The Big LeByrdski – Nov. 9

Bathrobe bar crawl? Yes, please! Dress like ‘the Dude’ and venture through Carytown for drinks before a special showing of ‘The Big Lebowski’ at 8 p.m. Local brew ‘El Duderino’ from Center of the Universe in Ashland will also be available for purchase during the screening. Call (804) 353-9911 or click here for more information.

When: Saturday, Nov. 9, beginning at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9, beginning at 5 p.m. Where: Byrd Theatre, 2908 W. Cary St.

Byrd Theatre, 2908 W. Cary St. Price: $15-20

Harvest Stew & Stout – Nov. 10

Come out to the Harvest Stew & Stout festival for a fall-filled day, with stews available in $1 samples, bowls, or quarts, artisan goods, live music by local bands, delicious Virginia stouts and other craft beer options, homemade local mead, and more!

The Harvest Stew & Stout Festival supports the Enrichmond Foundation’s mission of serving Richmond’s people, parks and public spaces.

When: Sunday, November 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, November 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Dorey Park, 2999 Darby Town Road

Henrico

Dorey Park, 2999 Darby Town Road Henrico Price: $1 (suggested donation)

(Photo courtesy Harvest Stew & Stout Facebook page)

Want to see more local events in your area? Check out 8News’ Local Events page!

HOPS in the PARK – Nov. 9

What do you get when you combine a living history museum on the bluffs of the James River with 20+ Virginia craft breweries, a marketplace, food vendors, and live music?

You get HOPS in the PARK! A one-of-a-kind hops and harvest festival in Chesterfield County that celebrates Virginia agriculture and the long and rich history of brewing in our Commonwealth!

When: Saturday, November 9 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, November 9 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Where: Henricus Historical Park, Chester, Va.

Henricus Historical Park, Chester, Va. Price: Entry is free

Know of any events coming up next weekend? Let us know by sending us an email to news@wric.com.