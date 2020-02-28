Great 8 Weekend Events: GalaxyCon, Black History Month Arts Jam and more!

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, 8News has you covered.

Shiver in the River

It’s the coolest winter festival coming to RVA! There’s an opportunity to either do a community clean-up, a 5K walk/run, or the James River Jump, or all three! There will be live music, food beverages, heated tents, and more.

Registration starts at 9:30 a.m., at the American Civil War Museum- Historic Tredegar on 500 Tredegar St, Richmond, VA 23219

The community & self-directed cleanups begin at 10:00 am. The 5K Walk/Run begins at 12:00 p.m.

The James River Jump begins at 1:30 pm, and the Winter Festival runs from 11:00 am-4:00 pm

Galaxy Con with Sean Gunn

The three-day ‘Festival of Fandom’ will feature celebrities, gamers, cosplayers, Q&A’s, fan panels and more!

The event is happening all weekend long from Friday, February 28th – Sunday, March 1st at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

Festival Event Hours:

FRIDAY: 12 pm to Midnight

SATURDAY: 10 am to 1 am

SUNDAY: 10 am to 8 pm

Tickets start at $30.

Craft Alcohol Tour

Pick any four craft alcohol stops (choose between breweries, wineries, cideries, distilleries or any mix thereof) within Richmond.

Participants will travel on three-wheeled, 100% electric limos called Tuk Tuks. Each Tuk Tuk holds up to six passengers and is equipped with heated seats and rain guards for any occasion.

Pick up and drop will be at the first stop, and ride costs do not include food or drinks.

SheJumps Richmond Winter Hike Series

A local volunteer will guide people, with or without experience, through hikes on popular Richmond trails.

The hikes will be along the Buttermilk Heights Trail and will be five miles.

It’ll be Sunday, March 1, from 1-3 p.m.

Hikes are for ages six and up, and leashed dogs are welcome.

Tickets start at $4.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration featuring Danú

Danú is one of the leading traditional Irish ensembles and to mark their 25th anniversary, they are performing at UR’s Modlin Center for the Arts.

The performance will be held in the Camp Concert Hall. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $10-$38.

Black History Month Arts Jam 2020

Arts activists of all ages will close out Black History Month at Dogtown Dance Theatre.

There will be free dance workshops, community conversations, and meet and greets.

The event is free, but donations are accepted. It runs from 11:30 a.m to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, February 29.

The Apollo Hall of Fame

The cover band ‘Jeans n’ Classic’ is bringing you the sounds of some of the finest black artist to perform at the Apollo Theater in Harlem.

You’ll hear the iconic sounds and songs of the Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, and more.

Tickets range from $10-$82.

The event is hosted by the Richmond Symphony at Dominion Energy Center from 8-10:30 pm.

