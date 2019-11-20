Great 8 Weekend Events: Gardenfest of Lights, Craft + Design show, Ashland parade and more!

The colors of the leaves are changing this time of year, but was isn’t changing is the number of fun-tastic events going on in and around the River City.

Below is our weekly rundown of the best bets for the weekend. As always, visit our Community Calendar to view a full list of events and happenings going on each and every day.

50th Annual Olde Time Holiday Parade

Kick-off your holiday season at the annual Odle Time holiday parade in Ashland. The parade starts on Thompson Street and ends at John Gandy Elementary School.

Where: Thompson Street & South James Street

When: 2:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

“FUEGO” Tropical heat dance party

(Photo: The Jungle Room Instagram)

The DJs at The Jungle Room are bringing you some heat to warm you up this winter. Grab your friends and head over to Richmond’s new tiki bar.

Where: The Jungle Room — 2727 West Broad Street (behind Sabai)

When: November 23

Cost: $5

16 Bars

(Photo: 16 Bars website)

16 Bars is a feature-length music documentary that was filmed inside of the Richmond Justice Center. Hear and watch the stories of those locked away just miles from you. Special screenings of the film begin this weekend at Movieland.

Where: Movieland at Boulevard Square

When: November 22 – November 28, 2019

Cost: $12

55th Annual Craft + Design Show

(Photo: Visual Arts Richmond)



Get a head start on your holiday shopping during the 55th annual Craft and Design Show at Main Street Station. Go shop the work of over 150 artists from around the country and right here in Richmond.

Where: Main Street Station

When: November 22-24

Cost: $10

Dominion Energy Gardenfest of Lights Illumination

8News got a behind-the-scenes look at the ‘Gardenfest of Lights’ at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden! This year’s theme is “Magic in the Air.” Don’t miss it.

Where: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

When: November 22 to January 6

Cost: $5 – $13

Bizarre Market Holiday 2019: 15 years of handmade magic!

Chop Suey Books is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a holiday bizarre market. More than 50 vendors are expected to pack the bookstore. You’ll be able to find ceramics, jewels, toys, plantwares and more.

Where: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

When: November 23

Cost: Free

WinterFest at Kings Dominion

WinterFest 2018 (Photo: King’s Dominion)

King’s Dominion transforms into a winter wonderland this weekend. The annual Christmas event features a 300-foot tree and ‘lavish’ displays. There will be live shows and performers spreading Christmas cheer.

Where: 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell, VA.

When: November 23 – January 1

Cost: As low as $26

New Kent Winery Turkey Trot 5K

If you are looking to get out of Richmond this weekend, head to New Kent County. You can run along the vineyards of New Kent Winery during their first annual turkey trot.

Where: 8400 Old Church Rd. New Kent, VA

When: November 23 at 10 a.m.

Cost: $32 (21 and over), $24 (under 21)

Do you have an upcoming event? Add it to our community calendar!