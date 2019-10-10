Great 8 Weekend Events in RVA: Folk Festival, mac & cheese and more!

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Deciding on something to do for the weekend can be tough for some people. Luckily, finding events to attend is not!

8News has put together a list of upcoming events this weekend you can try in the area. For some events you’ll need a ticket (but you can enjoy mac and cheese) while others you’ll be able to just walk in and enjoy the fun!

Petersburg Haunts: Oct. 11

Want to learn more about Petersburg’s history while getting a good scare?Petersburg Haunts is a 90-minute tour of the city’s historic buildings led by lantern-carrying storytellers in costumes.

Don’t fear if you can’t make it this weekend. Haunts are Fridays and Saturdays until Oct. 26. There’s also a special Halloween tour!

Where: Exchange Building, 15 W. Bank St., Petersburg

Exchange Building, 15 W. Bank St., Petersburg When: Tours start at 7 p.m.

Tours start at 7 p.m. Cost: Tickets are $15. Find more info here

The Richmond Folk Festival: Oct. 11 – 13

The Richmond Folk Festival is a three-day festival starting Friday that will feature several performances from a variety of cultures. The festival, one of the largest events in Virginia, will take place at the city’s historic riverfront.

There will be local performers and some from around the world. You can find the full list of performances here.

Where: Downtown Richmond’s riverfront from 2nd to 7th streets and from Byrd Street to the river. It includes Brown’s Island, Tredegar Street, the American Civil War Center at Tredegar and parts of the Federal Reserve parking lots

Downtown Richmond’s riverfront from 2nd to 7th streets and from Byrd Street to the river. It includes Brown’s Island, Tredegar Street, the American Civil War Center at Tredegar and parts of the Federal Reserve parking lots When: Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019

Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019 Cost: Free to enter!

Richmond Mac and Cheese Festival: Oct. 12

“The cheesiest event Richmond has ever seen” will feature more than 30 kinds of mac and cheese for your sampling pleasure from top chefs and other food vendors. A vast selection of craft beer, wines and ciders will also be on hand, along with live bands and entertainment. CLICK HERE for more information.

Where: Old Dominion Building at Richmond Raceway Complex

Old Dominion Building at Richmond Raceway Complex When: 12-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 12

12-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 12 Cost: Tickets range from $20-$40

Magnificent Midlothian Food Festival

The 2019 Magnificent Midlothian Food Festival returns to Westchester Commons in Chesterfield County this weekend with more than 20 restaurants serving up as much grub as you can handle. Presented by Wegmans, the event features great food, live music, local craft beer, wine and paired cocktails, an extended kids’ area, tent to watch football and more! CLICK HERE for more information.

Where: Westchester Commons

Westchester Commons When: 12-7 p.m. Saturday, October 12

12-7 p.m. Saturday, October 12 Cost: $30 in advance/$40 at the door

