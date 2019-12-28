Great 8 Weekend Events in RVA: Kwanzaa Festival, holiday fun and more!

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While Christmas is over, the holiday season is still in full swing! Events throughout the area this weekend show people are still excited for the holidays as they prepare to celebrate the New Year.

But deciding on something to do for the weekend can be tough for some people. Don’t worry! 8News has put together a list of upcoming events this weekend you can try in the area.

2019 Capital City Kwanzaa Festival – Dec. 28

One of the largest Kwanzaa events on the East Coast will be taking place in Richmond on Saturday. The 2019 Capital City Kwanzaa Festival, now in its 53rd year, will have a ceremony from the Elegba Folklore Society and performances from Tunji Band.

“The festival’s main stage is alive with music, dance and message presented to strengthen families and galvanize the community. The African Market will be open with food and shopping. There will be children’s events, workshops and more in this nationally recognized, regionally attended observance of the Kwanzaa holiday.”

Where: Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School on 1000 Mosby Street

Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School on 1000 Mosby Street When: Saturday, Dec. 28 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 28 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cost: Tickets cost from $5 to $6. Children under 12 get in free.

Kings Dominion’s Winterfest – All weekend

Kings Dominion has transformed into a winter wonderland this holiday season. The annual Christmas event features a 300-foot tree and ‘lavish’ displays. There will be live shows and performers spreading holiday cheer.

“Holiday traditions come to life at Kings Dominion’s WinterFest. Friends and families are treated to an ultimate holiday event as we magically transform our park into a winter wonderland – full of enchantment, cheer and classic family fun.”

Where: 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell, VA.

16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell, VA. When: November 23 – January 1

November 23 – January 1 Cost: As low as $26

Dominion Energy Gardenfest of Lights – Dec. 26 – Jan. 6

If you haven’t gotten your fix of holiday lights, you can check more than half-a-million sparkling lights at the Dominion Energy Gardenfest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden this weekend!

The theme for this year is “Magic in the Air.”

“Guests will enjoy all manner of items that move through the air, from natural wonders (birds and butterflies), to man-made inventions (kites and airplanes) to fanciful creatures (dragons, unicorns and flying pigs!). In this year commemorating the first manned mission to land on the Moon, there will even be rocket ships and an astronaut.”

Where: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden When: All weekend from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

All weekend from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Cost: $5-$13. You can find more ticket info here.

Naughty or Nice at Switch Pop Up Bar – All weekend

Switch Pop Up Bar is hosting a Naughty or Nice themed pop up in its basement level this holiday season.

Guests can enjoy food and drinks while taking in the holiday cheer!

“SWITCH Pop-Up Bar’s newest theme brings out the mischievous side of the holidays. Cocktails feature all your favorite wintertime flavors and are full of holiday cheer.”

Where: 13 West Broad Street

13 West Broad Street When: All weekend from 5 p.m. until 2 a.m.

All weekend from 5 p.m. until 2 a.m. Cost: Free to enter!

Know of any events coming up next weekend? Let us know by sending us an email to news@wric.com.

You can also CLICK HERE to visit our ‘Community Calendar’ for more events and happenings going on around RVA this weekend.

LATEST HEADLINES: