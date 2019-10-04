Great 8 Weekend Events in RVA: Oct. 4-6

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Deciding on plans for the weekend could get stressful.

Finding where to go, fun things to do outdoors, where other people are going or where to avoid the crowd, may get overwhelming for you so 8News decided to make it a bit easier (unless, of course, you plan on staying in).

8News has made it easy for you with 8 great upcoming events you can try in RVA this weekend!

Top Golf grand opening — Oct. 4

The much-anticipated opening of Topgolf Richmond is set for Friday!

Topgolf’s new Greater Richmond area location is a three-level, 55,000 square-foot venue that will have plenty of fun, games, food, drinks and even music…(There will also be golf, if you didn’t know!)

“The Greater Richmond area is an important community for Topgolf as we continue to create moments that matter at venues throughout Virginia,” said Topgolf Chief Executive Officer Dolf Berle. “Our newest venue represents a bold and purposeful approach to growth in Virginia’s capital and will showcase some of Topgolf’s innovative technology, including Toptracer, which is the same technology seen on TV that traces the flight path of the golf ball.”

Oystoberfest — Oct. 5

Do you love oysters? Oystoberfest at the St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church in Historic Ginter Park promises to have everything you could want! There will be raw, steamed and fried oysters for people to enjoy, along with drinks and beer.

Find more info, including food prices and whether you can bring your dog, here.

Where: 3602 Hawthorne Avenue, Richmond, Virginia

3602 Hawthorne Avenue, Richmond, Virginia When: Oct. 45, 2019

Oct. 45, 2019 Hours: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: Free! (Suggested $2 donation)

The Jungle Room — Oct. 4 to Oct. 5

Did you miss the grand opening of The Jungle Room last weekend? Put on your dancing shoes and head over to RVA’s new tiki bar.

They have a full list of events happening this weekend. Check them out here:

Where: 2727 West Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia

2727 West Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia When: Oct. 4, 2019 — Oct. 6, 2019

Oct. 4, 2019 — Oct. 6, 2019 Hours: Vary

Vary Cost: Free!

Richmond Oktoberfest — Oct. 4-Oct.5

Photo: Richmond Oktoberfest Webpage



The 51st annual Richmond Oktoberfest is taking place this weekend at the Richmond Raceway!

Bands performing include, ”Die Lustigen Almdudler” from New York and “The ACCA Sauerkrauts.”

A ‘Bier Garten’ will also be set up and you can watch the Hirschjäger Bavarian Dancers perform.

Where: 600 E. Laburnum Avenue Richmond, Virginia

600 E. Laburnum Avenue Richmond, Virginia When: Oct. 4, 2019 to Oct. 5, 2019

Oct. 4, 2019 to Oct. 5, 2019 Hours : Vary

: Vary Cost: Ticket prices found here.

Group Photo Show — Oct. 4

During RVA’s First Friday stop by the Black Iris Gallery for a group photo show featuring local photographers.

After you are done checking it out, you can walk around the Arts District and check out all the other creative exhibitions going on.

Where: Arts District

Arts District When: Oct. 4, 2019

Oct. 4, 2019 Hours: 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Cost: Free!

Viva RVA! Hispanic Music Festival — Oct. 5

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at this event that honors Virginia’s LGBTQ Latinx community.

The music festival headliners Kadencia, Quatro Na Bossa and Margarita and the Marcas. Freelance Latin and Ballroom dance instructor ‘The Salsa Guy’ will be there giving some dance lessons!

The event is family-friendly. Rain or shine.

Where: 1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, Virginia

1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, Virginia When: Oct. 5, 2019

Oct. 5, 2019 Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

11:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Cost: Free! Just get your tickets here.

Jackson Ward 2nd Street Festival — Oct. 5- Oct.6

The 2nd Street Festival returns for its 31st anniversary Saturday-Sunday, October 5-6 to the historical Jackson Ward neighborhood.

Learn more: Jackson Ward’s 2nd Street Festival returns

The 2nd Street Festival includes four stages of live music, food vendors, a Kidz-Zone bu the Children’s Museum of Richmond and Artists Row featuring Sone-Seeré Burrell; David Marion, Liberated Flow; Kelvin Henderson, Fruit of the Spirit; Abdul Badi, The Art of Badi; and Resheda Pullen Jireh.

Where: Jackson Ward neighborhood

Jackson Ward neighborhood When: Oct. 5, 2019 until Oct. 6, 2019

Oct. 5, 2019 until Oct. 6, 2019 Cost: Free!

Virginia State Fair — Sept. 27- Oct. 6

The Virginia State Fair 2019

Don’t forget this is the last weekend for the Virginia State Fair!

While you may think you know what to expect (funnel cake, food, drinks, rides, did we mention funnel cake? and more), this year’s fair has plenty of featured attractions to experience.

There will be Xtreme Chinese acrobats, Street Drum Corps, the Heritage Village Music Series, Livestock competitions and much more.

Learn more: Basil John gives you a sneak peek into the state fair

Where: 13191 Dawn Blvd. Doswell, Virginia

13191 Dawn Blvd. Doswell, Virginia When: From Sept. 27, 2019 until Oct. 6, 2019

From Sept. 27, 2019 until Oct. 6, 2019 Hours: From 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., except from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

From 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., except from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Cost: Find all ticket prices here.

Want to see more local events in your area? Check out 8News’ Local Events page! You can also find out what to do for Halloween and more with our Fall Festivities guide!

Know of any events coming up next weekend? Let us know by sending us an email to news@wric.com