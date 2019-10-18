Great 8 Weekend Events in RVA: Pre-Halloween frights, Hanover AutumnFest and more!

Deciding on something to do for the weekend can be tough for people, especially as fall brings changes to the weather and Halloween creeps around the corner.

Questions may come to you about how to plan: Where do I go to find a good scare? Where to spend time with the family? Can I avoid the outdoors?Where’s the good food?

Don’t panic! 8News has put together a list of upcoming events this weekend you can try in the area that will help.

Trail of Terror at Richard Bland College of William & Mary — Oct. 18-19

Richard Bland College of William & Mary has transformed its nature trail into a “Trail of Terror.”

Organizers say visitors should be prepared for a fright if they dare to show up, calling it “the scariest three-dimensional world of horror to ever infiltrate the Tri-Cities.”

“The Trail of Terror is an immersive and theatrical experience for the entire region to enjoy. It will transform Richard Bland College into a fantastic entertainment venue befitting of the Halloween season,” says Jamie Camp, the event manager.

You can find parking in the Maze Hall lot and greeters will direct people to the trail entrance.

Where: William and Mary

William and Mary When: Friday (Oct. 18) – Saturday (Oct. 19)

Friday (Oct. 18) – Saturday (Oct. 19) Hours: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Cost: Admission is $5 per person. No one under 10 will be admitted

Science After Dark: GLOW — Oct. 18

Interested in science? Well the Science Museum of Virginia says it’s more fun when it glows in the dark! (We’ll take their word for it, they know more)

Coming back for the sixth year, Science After Dark: GLOW will offer 10 different activity stations, including face painting, fluorescent satellite making, straw rocket building and more. Museum astronomers will host two live planetarium shows in the Dome taking “guests on an adventure through the cosmos to learn more about glowing celestial objects.”

All the floors of the museum will be open and a new touring exhibition “Bionic Me” will also be available.

Where: 2500 West Broad Street

2500 West Broad Street When: Friday, Oct. 18

Friday, Oct. 18 Hours: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Cost: $15.50 for adults and $13.50 for ages 6-12. Early online purchases come with a discount!

Hanover AutumnFest — Oct. 19

courtesy of the Hanover AutumnFest page

Looking for something to do with the family? The 4th Hanover AutumnFest will have pumpkin picking, arts and crafts, a petting zoo, face painting, live music and a hay slide.

“We’d love to make one of our Traditions one of yours as well.” – AutumnFest organizers

The festival, organized by the Hanover Tavern Foundation, will also have plenty of food options (including BBQ!), craft beer, local wine began in 2016 with the after the Hanover Tavern Foundation

Where: 13181 Hanover Courthouse Rd. Route 301 Hanover, VA 23069

13181 Hanover Courthouse Rd. Route 301 Hanover, VA 23069 When: Saturday, Oct. 19

Saturday, Oct. 19 Hours: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

38th Annual Midlothian Village Day Parade — Oct. 19

This year’s theme is “Celebrate Midlothian.” The parade starts at the corner of Village Mill Drive and Midlothian Turnpike and heads east until it ends at 13101 Midlothian Turnpike. There will be marching bands, floats, clowns and more fun for the family. 8News will also be involved in the parade!

Where: Village Mill Drive and Midlothian Turnpike

Village Mill Drive and Midlothian Turnpike When: Saturday, Oct. 19

Saturday, Oct. 19 Hours: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Cost: Free!

Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival — Oct. 19

The annual festival takes over Arthur Ashe Boulevard from Leigh to Broad Streets. Expect live music from local bands, delicious fall treats and a popular costume contest for kids, adults and pups.

But don’t be fooled! Organizers say scammers are selling tickets for the free event.

Where: N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. When: Saturday, Oct. 19

Saturday, Oct. 19 Hours: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Cost: Free!

Henrico County Community Day — Oct. 19

courtesy of Henrico County’s website

Henrico County is inviting locals to Henrico High School on Saturday morning to take part in its community day. There will be music, demos, activities, food for everyone in your group.

Cheerleaders, dance teams and bands from high schools across the county are expected to perform and shuttle services will be offered from the Richmond Raceway Complex.

Where: 302 Azalea Avenue Richmond, VA 23227

302 Azalea Avenue Richmond, VA 23227 When: Saturday, Oct. 19

Saturday, Oct. 19 Hours: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Cost: It’s free!

Goblins and Gourds — Oct. 20

courtesy of the Goblins and Gourds page

More fall activities for the family to enjoy! The harvest celebration at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden “Goblins and Gourds” will have live music, pumpkin painting and food to snack on.

The event, in the Children’s Garden, will have 500 pumpkins for your family to paint and take home!

Where: 1800 Lakeside Avenue Richmond, Virginia 23228

1800 Lakeside Avenue Richmond, Virginia 23228 When: Sunday, Oct. 20

Sunday, Oct. 20 Hours: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Cost: Regular garden admission

21st Annual Trick or Treat Street — Oct. 20

courtesy of University of Richmond’s Trick or Treat Street Facebook page

Children (and parents in love with candy) who want Halloween to be here already will certainly enjoy the 21st annual Trick or Treat Street event hosted by the University of Richmond. Families from the community can bring their kids to begin trick or treating at Sunday’s event.

“Since my freshman year, Trick or Treat Street has been my favorite event on campus,” Ali Ohara, UR student and president of Trick of Treat Street, said. “The event brings the community and campus together to celebrate Halloween while raising money for a good cause. I encourage everyone to check out this joyous event.”

Nearly 50 student organizations will have activity booths during the day and there will also be food trucks, bouncy houses, a straw maze, a haunted forest and a petting zoo!

Where: UR’s Stern Plaza between Ryland Hall and Jepson Hall

UR’s Stern Plaza between Ryland Hall and Jepson Hall When: Sunday, Oct. 20

Sunday, Oct. 20 Hours: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Cost: $10 requested donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond

