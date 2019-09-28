Great 8 Weekend Events in RVA: Sept. 27-29

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Deciding on plans for the weekend could get stressful.

Finding where to go, fun things to do outdoors, where other people are going or where to avoid the crowd, may get overwhelming for you so 8News decided to make it a bit easier (unless, of course, you plan on staying in).

8News put together a short list of events you could try this weekend. Some are free, one gives back towards a good cause and one is the Virginia State Fair!

Virginia State Fair — Sept. 27

The Virginia State Fair is officially open for guests to enjoy!

While you may think you know what to expect (funnel cake, food, drinks, rides, did we mention funnel cake? and more), this year’s fair has plenty of featured attractions to experience.

There will be Xtreme Chinese acrobats, Street Drum Corps, the Heritage Village Music Series, Livestock competitions and much more.

Learn more: Basil John gives you a sneak peek into the state fair

Where: 13191 Dawn Blvd. Doswell, Virginia

13191 Dawn Blvd. Doswell, Virginia When: From Sept. 27, 2019 until Oct. 6, 2019

From Sept. 27, 2019 until Oct. 6, 2019 Hours: From 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., except from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

From 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., except from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Cost: Find all ticket prices here.

Autism Speaks Walk — Sept. 28

The Richmond Autism Walk will be held at the Innsbrook Pavilion in Glen Allen on Saturday.

Autism Speaks is the world’s largest fundraising event to enhance the lives of people with autism.

READ MORE: Autism Speaks Walk returns to Innsbrook

The event is powered by the love of people that are touched by autism, whether they are parents, grandparents, aunts or uncles, siblings, caregivers, or friends. Funds raised help with research and make connections to critical lifelong supports and services.

While walk-ups are welcome, people interested have been encouraged to register online.

Where: Innsbrook Pavilion in Glen Allen

Innsbrook Pavilion in Glen Allen When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Registration is at 8:30 a.m., walks begins at 10 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Registration is at 8:30 a.m., walks begins at 10 a.m. Cost: It’s free and open to the public.

Va. PrideFest 2019 — Sept. 28

Tens of thousands are expected to head out to Brown’s Island for VA Pridefest 2019 on Saturday. The festival celebrates the LGBTQ community and is free and open to the public!

There will 150 vendors at the festival, local food from a dozen food trucks, craft beer and wine to try, a full bar of mixed drinks and plenty of entertainment.

VA Pridefest will have two stages featuring performances and entertainment from the area and across the country, including from pop star Betty Who, students from SPARC and celebrity drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race and Dragula.

Find the full schedule, including the entertainment lineups, here.

Where: Brown’s Island – 500 Tredegar Street

Brown’s Island – 500 Tredegar Street When: Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 from noon – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 from noon – 8 p.m. Cost: It’s free and open to the public.

