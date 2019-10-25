Great 8 Weekend Events in RVA: Virginia Film Festival, Richmond Highland Games, Menards Chevy Show

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Deciding on something to do for the weekend can be tough for some people. Luckily, finding events to attend is not!

8News has put together a list of upcoming events this weekend you can try in the area. For some events you’ll need a ticket, while others you’ll be able to just walk in and enjoy the fun.

Virginia Film Festival

The 32nd Annual Virginia Film Festival began Wednesday, Oct. 23 and will run through Sunday, Oct 27. The festival is featuring more than 150 films, including the highly-anticipated movie ‘Harriet.’ It will also feature special guests, including Ethan Hawke and Ann Dowd, who is best known for her role as ‘Aunt Lydia’ in Hulu’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’ For more information, visit here.

The Richmond Highland Games

The Richmond Highland Games, formerly known as the Central Virginia Celtic Festival & Highland Games, will return to the Richmond Raceway Complex on Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 27. It will feature highland dancing, heavy athletics, hurling, harp and fiddle competitions, piping and drum competitions, and Gaelic song competition. For more information, visit here.

Innsbrook Pumpkin Palooza

The Innsbrook Pumpkin Palooza will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26. It will feature pumpkin catapults, face painting, pony rides, pumpkin bowling, a costume contest and more. For more information, visit here.

Garden Glow at Maymont

The Garden Glow at Maymont will take place Friday, Oct. 25 through Tuesday, Oct. 29. The park will light up their Japenese Garden with colorful sparkles and shimmers within the cascading waterfall, towering trees, and bridges. For more information, visit here.

Scott’s Addition Halloween Booz Crawl

Ardent Craft Ales Bingo Beer Co Black Heath Meadery Blue Bee Cider Buskey Cider Courthouse Creek Cider Isley Brewing Company Reservoir Distillery STRANGEWAYS BREWING RVA – Scott’s Addition Three Notch’d RVA Collab House Väsen Brewing Company The Veil Brewing Co. are all taking part in the Scott’s Addition Halloween Booz Crawl on Saturday. For more information, visit here.

The Byrd at Hardywood: Rocky Horror

The Byrd is bringing Rocky Horror Picture Show to Hardywood Park Craft Brewery on Saturday. They’ll bring props, popcorn, and beer. You just have to bring the costumes and your own chair. For more information, visit here.

A Ca-Palooza RVA 2019: A Contemporary A Cappella Competition

Richmond Allied Voices is holding an evening of contemporary a cappella music with featured, mixed-voice, small ensemble, Pitches Be Crazy, as well as a competition with local and regional a cappella groups; all to increase the awareness of a cappella music in Greater Richmond. For more information, visit here.

2019 Menards Chevy Show at Virginia Motorsports Park

The Menards Chevy Show is rolling into Virginia Motorsports Park this weekend. Fans can expect to see 2019 Showcase Models, including the Chevelle & El Camino. There’s also All Chevy Drag Racing, 300 MPH Jet Dragsters, Classic Car Show, Vendor Midway, and a swap meet for fans looking for hard to find parts. For more information, visit here.

Know of any events coming up next weekend? Let us know by sending us an email to news@wric.com.

You can also CLICK HERE to visit our ‘Community Calendar’ for more events and happenings going on around RVA this weekend.