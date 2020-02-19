Great 8 Weekend Events: Mardi Gras RVA, Drag Bingo, 80s Sunday Brunch and more!

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Don’t panic! 8News has put together a list of upcoming events to make your life easier.

Drag Bingo!

Diversity Richmond is hosting a ‘Drag Bingo’ night with a jackpot of $1,000. There will be 10 games with $100 winners. In order to play there is a $20 admission (cash only).

Where: Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave

When: Thursday, February 20 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $20

Science After Dark: Frozen Science

Take your ‘snow queens’ and ‘reindeer-loving outdoorsmen’ to the science museum for some snow-themed activities. There will be cool liquid nitrogen demos, winter character crafts, special showings of Frozen and much more. This event is free for museum members.

Where: Science Museum of Virginia,

When: Friday, February 21 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: $15.50 for adults; $13.50 for youth

Vagabond Fridays

Did you miss DJ Lonnie B and Kelli Lemon at last weekend’s VMFA event? Catch them at ‘The Rabbit Hole’ this Friday for a 90s old school basement party. DJs will be spinning R&B, Hip- Hop, Reggae and House.

Where: Vagabond, 700 East Broad Street

When: Friday, February 21 from 8 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $5 cover after 11 p.m.

Mardi Gras RVA 2020

Dogtown Dance Theatre is bringing New Orleans to RVA! On Saturday, the dance location will be hosting its 10th annual Mardi Gras RVA featuring performances, live music, an interactive parade, and a dance party.

Make sure to grab a bite of authentic styled New Orleans cuisine provided by Sophia’s International Cuisine, paired with a Legend brew.

Where: Dogtown Dance Theatre, 109 West 15th Street

When: Saturday, February 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: $15 for adults; $5 for children ages 5-12

17th Annual Richmond Kids Expo

Get ready for Virginia’s largest event for families with children! Happening this weekend at the Richmond Raceway, the 17th annual Richmond Kids Expo will feature family-oriented vendors

Where: Richmond Raceway, 600 East Laburnum Avenue

When: Saturday, February 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $8 for adults; $3 for kids ages 2-17

80s Sunday Brunch

Head to the Arts District Sunday for an epic 80s themed Sunday Brunch! DJ Alex will be spinning your favorite 80s music.

Where: Bar Solita, 123 West Broad Street

When: Sunday, February 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Entry is free!

BLACK AF – A Black History Celebration in Richmond

Celebrate Black History Month at The HEALing Hub this weekend. The event will have vegan food, live performances by local talent and showcase 15 artisans.

Where: The HEALing Hub, 916 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

When: Sunday, February 23 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: N/A

Viva la Vintage Market

Calling all vintage lovers! Shop unique curated pieces by local Richmond vintage vendors at The Hof. There will be a variety of items from homewares to furniture to clothes, you are bound to take something home.

Where: The Hof, 2818 West Broad Street

When: Sunday, February 23 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free!

