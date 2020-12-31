Great 8 Weekend Events: New Year’s Eve guide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you also wondering what is there to do on New Year’s Eve? The options are pretty slim given the rising COVID-19 cases and restrictions in Virginia.

If you choose to go out, make sure to follow CDC guidelines by wearing your mask and staying six feet apart from people that are not in your household.

Restaurants will be closing at 10 p.m. so there will be no midnight countdown. However, you can still book a reservation for an early dinner and ring in the new year at home.

The CDC has also released new guidelines on how you can celebrate and limit the spread of COVID-19. Experts say the safest way to celebrate is at home with people you live with or virtually with friends and family.

ANOTHER ROUND BAR AND GRILLE

Looking for brunch food on the last day of 2020? Another Round Bar and Grille hosting a New Year’s Eve brunch starting at 11 a.m.

FANCY NYE DINNER

Common House No. 2 in Richmond is hosting the fanciest dinner party tonight. Ring in 2021 with a six-course tasting menu for $65. Optional wine parings for $45 are also available. Menu is meat or vegetarian. For more info, click here.

ISLAND STYLE NYE

Celebrate the end of 2020 with a vacation right here in the Richmond-region. Island Shrimp Co will treat you to some tropical vibes and music by DJ Shanel Ashley from 7 to 10 p.m. Complimentary rum toasts every hour 5-9pm as the restaurants says “Cheers!” with countries around the world at midnight in their time zones.

KABANA ROOFTOP

Spend New Year’s Eve at Kabana Rooftop! This year the club is hosting a three-course dinner, champagne toast and drag show at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. All tickets include a 3-course dinner, champagne toast, a drag show.

NYE SKYBALL 2021 AT BELLE RVA

Ring in the new year early at Belle RVA. The restaurant is hosting a four-course dinner and cocktail experience available from 5 to 9 p.m. $75 per person. Tickets available here.

RIVER CITY ROLL

Richmond’s favorite bowling venue is hosting a socially distanced seated concert featuring Kendall Street Company from 6 to 10 p.m. The concert starts at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

SWITCH POP-UP BAR

Switch is hosting a “Midnight in Paris” two-hour dinner and cocktail experience from 5 to 10 p.m. $50 per person. DJ Carter Baldwin will be spinning “Top 40” hits. Click here to get your tickets.

TANG & BISCUIT

Tang & Biscuit is one establishment thinking outside of the box for the holiday. The social club will be ringing in 2021 “British style.” The ticketed event starts at 5 p.m.