Great 8 Weekend Events: Nutzy’s Block Party, Virginia Wine Expo, Stick a Fork In It! & more

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s almost Springtime! Get out there this weekend and enjoy the nice weather at one of these local events. Whether you want to go out dancing or have a chill night and listen to some poetry, 8News has got you covered with the hottest events going on in the River City.

Nutzy’s Block Party

The Richmond Flying Squirrels will host the annual Nutzy’s Block Party on Saturday — the first opportunity for fans to purchase individual game tickets for the upcoming 2020 Flying Squirrels season!

Saturday’s event will include live music by The Hit List, food from local vendors and ballpark tours. Fans will also be able to participate in various games, including Knockerball, Hillbilly Horseshoes, Pony Hops, baSkeeball and a Home Run Derby in the Kids’ Zone.

Where: The Diamond

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, March 7

Cost: Free admission (tickets $8-$15)

Virginia Wine Expo

Taste hundreds of Virginia wines, spirits, ciders and craft beers in Shockoe Bottom at an event that truly encapsulates the amazing craft beverage and food scene in Richmond!

The Virginia Wine Expo has five objectives: to present a highly curated, informative and educational wine, spirits, craft beer and food experience.

With over 30 curated events on tap, make sure you check out the schedule!

Where: Main Street Station

When: 1-4:30 p.m. and 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 and 12-4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8

Cost: $55 general admission; VIP and ticket packages also available

Richmond Home + Garden Show

Richmond’s largest home & garden Show with hundreds of companies showcasing the latest products and designs in landscaping, decorating, remodeling and building — all in one convenient location!

Where: Richmond Raceway Complex

When: March 6-8

Cost: $7-$9

Poetry & Jazz Tasting

Do you love spoken word? Enjoy some vino and a verse at C’est Le Vin during first Thursdays. Local poets will share their lines in five minutes or less. If you want to share some words email rivercitypoets@gmail.com.

Where: C’est Le Vin, 15 N. 17th Street

When: Thursday, March 5 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free, donations accepted

UnlockingRVA Black Restaurant Experience Brunch Trolley

We can’t get enough of Richmond Black Restaraunt Week! Enjoy delicious brunch samples during UnlockingRVA’s brunch trolley ride. All you have to do is hop on the trolley and they will take you to visit three black restaurants participating in this week’s cuisine experience.

Where: Downtown Richmond

When: Sunday, March 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $65

Get ‘trappy’ at RVA’s first strictly Trap and Reggaeton brunch party at Vagabond. DJ Adri and DJ Drizz will be on the ones and twos.

Where: Vagabond, 700 East Broad Street

When: Sunday, March 8 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $16 champagne packages, $16 bottomless brunch

Shamrock RunRVA 5k

Put on your favorite St. Patrick’s Day outfit and head over to the Shamrock Run RVA 5k at Hardywood. The 5K will be followed by a big celebration featuring live Irish music, traditional Irish dare, local food truck and more performances.

Make sure to dress to impress for a chance to win a prize!

Where: Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, 2410 Ownby Lane

When: Sunday, March 8 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $35

Stick A Fork In It!

The Richmond Black Restaurant Experience ends on a high note with a culinary event. Event organizers are transforming the Altria Ballroom into a “food lovers” dream.

Where: The Altria Theatre Ballroom, 6 N Laurel Street

When: Sunday, March 8 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free – $50

