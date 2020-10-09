Great 8 Weekend Events: Richmond Folk Festival, Drive-in Drag; Family movie night

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With the weather cooling down it has started to feel like fall — and with the new season comes new festivals, concerts and events. From virtual to real-life, here’s 8News’ top picks for the perfect October weekend:

ALL WEEKEND: THE PUMPKIN PATCH

The Pumpkin Patch is open! You can pick your own pumpkins between 1 and 1,000 pounds. Enjoy fall activities at the farm: hayrides, spooky house tours, the straw bale maze, and the romping pile.

ALL WEEKEND: Blood Lake Haunted Trail at Windy Hill

Blood Lake in Midlothian is hosting two new outdoor trails full of creatures, tricks and traps to keep the haunt alive. There will be full scares with actors on Fridays and Saturdays in October!

FRIDAY, OCT. 9: CAMP COTU

Are you ready for a new themed beer garden? Center of the Universe Brewing is opening “Camp COTU” which features seven gas fire pits, camping chairs, lanterns, a covered stage, and more! The camp will host “Campfire Stories” every Saturday.

FRIDAY, OCT. 9: FOREST OF FEAR

Travel down a haunted trail filled with everything you fear the most. This haunted walk is from 7-11 p.m. at the Shady Grove Family YMCA, on 11255 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen, Va. Tickets are $8 online and $10 in person. You can buy tickets and find more information online here.

FRIDAY, OCT. 9: FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT IN THE PUMPKIN PATCH

Every Friday in October Tom Leonard’s Farmers Market will be screening a spooky movie. This week’s film is “Twitches.” Patrons are encouraged to bring a blanked to sit on. The movie starts at 7 p.m. in the field next to the store at 4150 Tom Leonard Drive, Glen Allen, Va. Free.

FRIDAY, OCT. 9 – SUNDAY OCT. 11: 2020 VIRTUAL RICHMOND FOLK FESTIVAL

While the coronavirus has impacted the annual festival, the show will go on with virtual programming and live performances. You can find more information about live streams and program online here. Free.

SATURDAY, OCT. 10 – SUNDAY OCT. 11: GOURDS AND GHOULS FESTIVAL

Celebrate the spooky season with live music, a beer garden, more than 40 vendors, hayrides, pumpkin picking, corn maze and more. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Hanover Vegetable Farm on 13580 Ashland Road, Ashland, Va. Tickets are $8-$35 and can be purchased online here.

SUNDAY, OCT. 11: DRIVE IN DRAG

While the weather has cooled off this show is heating things back up! Watch these amazing Queens strut their stuff from the comfort of your own car at this drive-in show. There will be two showtimes at 6 and 8 p.m. at Diversity Richmond’s parking lot on 1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, Va. Tickets are $5-$20 and can be purchased online here.

