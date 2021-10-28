Great 8 Weekend Events: Richmond Zombie Walk, Scream Forest, Nightmare on Broad Street, Scary-oke!

The annual Richmond Zombie Walk returns for a 16th year on Saturday. (Photo by Myk Meñez and courtesy of Anthony Menez)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — When witches’ cackles can be heard in the night, and a black cat is rarely out of sight, then you know it is almost All Hallows Eve.

Haunted houses, festivals and parties are just a few of the ways you can get into the Halloween spirit this weekend. Here are 8News’ top event picks:

THURSDAY, OCT. 28 TO SUNDAY, OCT. 31: HALLOWEEN ACTIVITIES IN HOPEWELL

Kick-off your Halloween weekend with Harvest Ween in downtown Hopewell. There will be a sidewalk crawl and costume contest, trunk-or-treating and an outdoor screening of “Hocus Pocus” to end the night.

Five to 9 p.m. in Downtown Hopewell. Free. You can find more details including a full schedule on Facebook.

All weekend visitors can take a Haunted Driving Tour through the area’s best-decorated homes. This will be nightly from 5 to 9 p.m. Free. You can find a full list of houses and more details online here.

Sunday there is a trunk-or-treat event put on by Hopewell and Prince Goerge Healthy Families and the Hopewell Police Department. The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hopewell Police Department on 300 North Main St. Free.

THURSDAY, OCT. 28 TO SUNDAY, OCT. 31: CREEPY HOLLOW SCREAM PARK: SCREAM FORREST

This nighttime walk through the forest will put you face to face with some of the scariest things that lurk in the dark. This attraction uses a mixture of live actors, animatronics and illusions to make your darkest fears a reality.

Seven-thirty to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday, and from 7:30 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at 14437 Stone Horse Creek Road, Glen Allen. Tickets are $18 to $30.

FRIDAY, OCT. 29: SCARY-OKE! A COSTUME AND KARAOKE GAYLALALA

Get ready to sing your heart out at this Halloween event benefitting Diversity Richmond. Karaoke will start at 7:30 p.m. sharp. Contestants have the chance to win up to $2,000 in cash prizes. Not much of a singer? Well, you can still walk away with a $500 grand prize from the costume contests.

This is an 18+ event with alcohol available for purchase. There will also be community vendors and a food truck.

Seven to 10 p.m. at Diversity Richmond, 1407 Sherwood Ave. This event will take place outside, but if there is inclement weather it will move into the event hall. Free.

SATURDAY, OCT. 30: 16TH ANNUAL RICHMOND ZOMBIE WALK

Put on your best post-apocalyptic garb and make like a moving morgue to the 16th Annual Richmond Zombie Walk. The walk will have a costume contest with prizes for the most disgusting, best couple, zombie of the year and more.

In addition to the undead, this event is looking for some willing victims to play the role of “monster food.” They like BRAINS!

Zombies will gather at Boat Lake at Byrd Park at 1 p.m. to go over rules, collect donations, take photos and give out prizes. At 2:30 p.m. the group will move over to the sidewalk across from the Byrd Theater at 2901 W. Cary St. where they will through the shopping district. You can find a full list of rules and more details on the event’s website.

$5 donation to the American Cancer Society is encouraged.

SATURDAY, OCT 30: NIGHTMARE ON BROAD STREET

This block party will feature three venues, five DJs and six fully stocked bars. Costumes are required for the city’s largest Halloween Party.

From 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at SWITCH Pop-Up Bar, 13 West Broad St. Tickets are $10 to $100 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

SUNDAY, OCT. 31: CLASSIC HALLOWEEN MOVIES AT THE BYRD THEATRE

The Byrd Theatre has a day of creepy classic movies planned for Halloween. The lineup includes “The Last Man on Earth” (1964) at 1 p.m., “House on Haunted Hill” (1959) at 4 p.m., “Night of the Living Dead” (1968) at 6 p.m., and “Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 10 p.m.

Movies will be shown in the Byrd Theatre, 2908 W. Cary St. Tickets are $5 to $30. You can find more information and buy tickets online here.

SUNDAY, OCT. 31: FREE HALLOWEEN KIDS PAINT PARTY

This kid-friendly event gives children a safe space to celebrate the holiday with food, live music from DJ King Dre and, of course, painting.

Six to 8 p.m. at Hobson Lodge, 801 Prince Hall Dr. This event is free but seats are limited so you will need to register your child. You can find more information and reserve your seat online here.

SUNDAY, OCT. 31: TRUNK-OR-TREAT AT JEFF DAVIS FLEA MARKET

Get the kids dressed up for the 2nd annual Halloween Trunk-or-Treat at Jeff Davis Flea Market. There will be tons of candy and spooky fun.

Noon to 3 p.m. at Jeff Davis Flea Market, 5700 Jeff Davis Hgwy. Free.