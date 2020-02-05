Great 8 Weekend Events: RVA First Friday, VMFA ChinaFest, February Valentines Market & more!

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Love is in the air! February is here. Here’s a look at what’s going on in the River City this weekend.
8News has compiled a list of events in the community you and the people you know can enjoy this weekend.
Salsa with Boris is back this Wednesday at Switch RVA with a ‘Retro84’ theme. Go get your mid-work week dance workout in and enjoy 80s themed cocktails.
- Where: Switch RVA, 13 West Broad Street
- When: Wednesday, Feb 5 at 8:30 p.m.
- Cost: Free
Have you seen Harriet yet? The Henrico Theatre is hosting four showing this weekend for just $1. Check out movie times by clicking here.
- Where: Henrico Theatre, 305 E. Nine Mile Road
- When: Friday, February 7 through Sunday, February 8
- Cost: $1
Wind down with some spoken word and jazz downtown. River City Poets will be celebrating over eight years of poetry at C’est Le Vin. If you’d like to reserve your spot or share a couple of lines, you can send an email to rivercitypoets@gmail.com.
- Where: C’est Le Vin, 15 N. 17th Street
- When: Thursday, February 6 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Cost: Free
Don’t let the rain stop you from going to RVA First Friday! Head to the Arts District and enjoy some galleries, restaurants and the Richmond art scene.
- Where: Richmond Arts District
- When: Friday, February 7 at 6 p.m.
- Cost: Free
If you are going to RVA First Friday make sure to stop by Urban Hang Suite for happy hour wine flights and a 90s themed live performance.
- Where: Urban Hang Suite, 304 East Broad Street
- When: Friday, February 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Cost: $5
ChinaFest: Year of the Metal Rat
Celebrate the Lunar New Year at the VMFA this weekend. There will be many performances, demonstrations and workshops. You can explore Chinese art and culture through art-making activities.
- Where: VMFA, 200 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard
- When: Saturday, February 8 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Cost: Free
Workshop at Alma’s: Galentines Brush Lettering
Grab your friends and head over to Alma’s RVA for a fun Sunday afternoon activity. Deirdre Gill, owner of Pencraft + Post will be hosting a special Galentine’s edition brush lettering class.
- Where: Alma’s RVA, 224 West Brookland Park Blvd.
- When: Sunday, February 8 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Cost: $65
February Valentines Brunch Market
It’s almost Valentine’s Day! Head over to the Brunch Market to get your loved one something special.
- Where: The Brunch Market, 1213-1215 Summit Avenue
- When: Sunday, February 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Cost: Free
Know of any events coming up next weekend? Let us know by sending us an email to news@wric.com.
You can also CLICK HERE to visit our ‘Community Calendar’ for more events and happenings going on around RVA this weekend.
