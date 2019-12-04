Great 8 Weekend Events: RVA Illuminates, Dominion Christmas Parade, Miracle on Cary St. & much more!

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in RVA! This weekend there are tons of Christmas festivities going on — like holiday markets and the RVA Illumination, make sure you don’t miss out.

RVA Illumination

8News will be on the move for the RVA Illumination Friday, come join us! Juan Conde will be counting down the big moment where we flip the switch and illuminate the downtown area.

The night will be filled with fun. NO BS Brass Band will be performing and you can grab a bit at one of the food trucks.

If you can’t make it to the event, make sure to tune in to 8News for live event coverage starting at 5.

When: Friday, December 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Kanawha Plaza, 701 E Canal Street

Cost: Free

36th Annual Dominion Energy Christmas

The annual Dominion Energy Christmas parade is happening on Saturday. Grab a seat on West Broad Street and enjoy the parade. The event features giant balloons, floats, and Santa will be there!

When: Saturday, December 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Starts at the Science Museum of Virginia

Cost: Free

MEET THE MUSE: Najee Wilson

Next week Richmond is preparing to welcome Kehinde Wiley’s Rumors of War monument to the VMFA. But this weekend you can meet the man who inspired the statue: Najee Wilson.

The reception and meet and greet will take place at Candela Books + Gallery during RVA First Friday.

When: Friday, December 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Candela Books + Gallery

Cost: Free

Carytown Winter Wonderland Market

OK. It’s time to get serious about your holiday shopping! Get a headstart at during Carytown’s fun holiday market.

You can shop for local handmade gifts, decor, baked goods, among other things.

When: Sunday, December 8 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Thirsty Joe’s Draft House

Cost: $-$$

Miracle on Cary Street

The Jasper is in the holiday spirit! The local bar has transformed into a holiday pop up, featuring ten themed cocktails.

Go enjoy your drinks under the mistletoe. The pop up will last until Dec. 31.

When: November 26 to December 31

Where: The Jasper in Carytown

Cost: $-$$

Green Top Shooting Range Grand Opening

The highly anticipated Green Top Shooting Range is opening this weekend. The shooting range is located in a 23,000-square-foot space and has 24 indoor yard lanes and three bays.

Attendees will get free lunch from The Salty Pig Smokehouse Company.

When: Saturday, December 7

Where: Green Top Shooting Range, 11547 Lake Ridge Parkway

Hopewell Holiday Boat Parade

The Hopewell Recreation and Parks are hosting thier annual Holiday Boat Parade. Holiday music will be played as boats light up the Appomattox River.

When: Saturday, December 7at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Joran Point Yacht Haven

Cost: Free

Pearl Harbor Day Ceremony

The Virginia War Memorial is hosting the annual Commonwealth’s Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony on Saturday.

Every name of each Virginian who died on that day will be read and remembered at the ceremony.

United States Navy Commander Jean Marie Sullivan, Commanding Officer of the USS Whidbey Island, will be the keynote speaker.

Want to be featured in our Great 8 Weekend Events? Be sure to post your event on our community calendar.