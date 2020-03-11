Great 8 Weekend Events: Shamrock The Block, Crawfish Broil, St. Patrick’s Day Street Festival, and more!

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Get your all green outfit now because it’s going to be a busy weekend in Richmond! Many restaurants are preparing to celebrate all things, Irish. So grab your friends and head to some of the city’s most popular St. Patrick’s Day events or try something new.

Shamrock the Block

Kick of Richmond’s Festival season this Saturday at Shamrock the Block. There will be live music, a kids area, and a lot to drink!

Where: Arthur Ashe Blvd.

When: Saturday, March 14

Cost: Free

21st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Street Festival

Richmond are you ready for this? Sine Irish Pub is going all out with a 12-hour St. Patrick’s Day event — go celebrate and be Irish for the day. There will be live music, Irish comfort food, 5 bars fully stocked with Irish and green beer.

Where: Sine Irish Pub & Restaurant, 1327 E Cary St.

When: Saturday, March 14

Cost: Free

River City Roll’s 2nd Annual Shamrock & Roll!

Get your tickets now for the 2nd Annual Shamrock & Roll. The Trongone Band, Kendall Street Company will be performing, You can watch CBDB’s free show starting at 3 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Scott’s Addition Boulevard Association Livability Committee.

Where: 939 Myers Street

When: Saturday, March 14

Cost: Free; Skip the line for $20

1st Annual Poor Boys Crawfish Broil

Looking for somewhere to eat in between St. Patty’s Day festivities? Go to Poor Boys for their 1st Annual Crawfish Broil. The crawfish is coming straight from New Orleans to RVA! There will be live music and traditional pairings like corn, sausage, & potatoes to go with your crawfish.

Where: 203 N. Lombardy Sreet

When: Saturday, March 14

Cost: $40–All You Can Eat; $50– All You Can Eat and Drink Abita Beer

The Black Vegan Experience

They say you are what you eat, and changing your diet can pay huge dividends to your health! The Black Vegan Experience is a great opportunity to introduce you to a vegan lifestyle, or learn something new if you’re already a vegan.

Where: Arthur Ashe Jr. Athletic Center, 3001 N Arthur Ashe Blvd.

When: Saturday, March 14

Cost: $35

Silent Trap Party at Bello’s Lounge

St. Patty’s Day is over, so what do you do now? Head over to Bello’s Lounge for a 90s vs. Trap vs R&B silent headphone party! Buy one ticket and get one free for your lover or bestie.

Here’s how it works– there will be three DJs and you choose what you want to hear. Colored LED lights on other people’s headphones let you know what they are listening to.

Where: Bello’s Lounge, 1712 East Franklin Street

When: Sunday, March 15

Cost: $10-$100

Richmond Wedding Expo

Are you planning your wedding and feeling overwhelmed? Meet and book vendors all in one place during the Richmond Weddings 2020 Winter Show! There will be over 120 wedding professionals at the event.

Where: Main Street Station, 1500 E Main St.

When: Sunday, March 15

Cost: $15.00 – $32.00 (Use the code ‘FB20’ to save $)

The Brunch Market: March

Looking for a place to wind down and recover from the weekend? Have a famous Lunch and Supper brunch biscuit and mimosa while you do some spring shopping. To see this month’s vendors, click here.

Where: Lunch.SUPPER, 1213 Summit Avenue.

When: Sunday, March 15

Cost: Free

Know of any events coming up next weekend? Let us know by sending us an email to news@wric.com.

You can also CLICK HERE to visit our ‘Community Calendar’ for more events and happenings going on around RVA this weekend.