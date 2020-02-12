Great 8 Weekend Events: VMFA is for Lovers, ‘Lock and Key’ singles event, The Late Lover’s Holiday & more!

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s Valentine’s Day weekend! 8News has compiled a list of events for you to attend alone, on a date or with a group of friends.

Valentine’s Day Skate Party

Take your loved one to Rollerdome for Valentine’s Day skating. The roller skating venue is offering a couple’s package for $25. It includes 2 admissions with skate rentals, 2 slices of pizza, 2 small drinks and a flower.

Where: Rollerdome, 4902 Williamsburg Road

When: Friday, February 14 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: $15 per person or $25 per couple

Valentines Day with Shades of Gray

Enjoy some live music while you bowl with friends at River City Roll. The bowling venue is having a performance by Shades of Grey on Friday night.

Where: River City Roll, 939 Myers Street

When: Friday, February 14 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Cost: $35 per lane/1 hour; 6 bowlers max per lane

Pours and Pasties at Strangeways Brewing

Take yourself out for a boozy night at Strangeways Brewing! The brewery will be hosting an evening of burlesque and variety entertainment.

Where: Strangeways Brewing, 2277 Dabney Road

When: Friday, February 14 from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Cost: $10

18+

VMFA After Hours: VMFA is for Lovers

Get your tickets now to one of the hottest Valentine’s Day events in RVA. Hosted by Urban Hang Suite Owner Kelli Lemon, the VMFA is throwing down with an after-hours event! DJ Lonnie B will be on the ones and twos.

Where: VMFA, 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

When: Saturday, February 15 from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Cost: $35 for members, $45 for non-members; Tickets will not be sold at the door.

21+

Valentine’s Day “Lock and Key” Single’s Event

Didn’t want to celebrate v-day on v-day? Saturday night, Better Love Movement will host their premier social event for singles. Upon entry, ladies will be given a “lock” and guys will receive a “key.” In the end, three matches will win a date or surprise of their choice!

Where: The HEALing Hub

When: Saturday, February 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: $35

Midnight Brunch at Southern Kitchen

Southern Kitchen in the historic Jackson Ward neighborhood is hosting a chill R&B midnight brunch for lover’s day weekend.

Where: Southern Kitchen, 541 N. 2nd Street

When: Saturday, February 15 from 9:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Cost: Varies; Check ticket availability here.

Single or Taken? Here are 5 ways to enjoy Valentine’s Day!

Valentine’s Day Yoga

Unwind after a long week at Main Stage Bistro with some yoga and brunch. There will be a partner brunch ticket option for just $30.

Where: Main Stage, 112 N. 5th Street

When: Sunday, February 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Varies; Check ticket options here.

Feel Good RVA — The Late Lover’s Holiday

There’s a post-Valentine’s Day event happening at The Hof this weekend. Take a date or go alone! Music will be provided by local RVA DJ ‘BOYGIRL.’ There will also be performances by Shy Lennox, Quoyah, and Zhe Aqueen.