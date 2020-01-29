Great 8 Weekend Events: Words over Brunch, Miss Hispanidad Fashion Show, Jellyfish Workshop, Salsa Sunday and more!

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There are tons of events this weekend celebrating what makes living in the River City so diverse. This weekend you can stay low key and go to a local plant store workshop or go watch the Miss Hispanidad Pageant here in RVA!

To help you make up your mind about what you want to do this weekend, 8News has got you covered with a list of events happening in the area.

Kadencia Presents BOMBAZO RVA! w/members of Redobles de Cultura

Kadencia has partnered up with Claves Unidos to bring you a night where you can sing and dance Puerto Rican Bomba music. “Come share the “batey” with these leading Bomba dancers, singers, and drummers from NYC,” the group posted on Facebook.

Where: Dogtown Dance Theatre

When: Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: Free, $5 donations are suggested

Poetry Slam Qualifiers

Are you looking for a place to relax after work Thursday and hear some poetry? Stop by Addis Ethiopian Restaurant for The Writer’s Den Poetry Slam Qualifier 2 of 3!

Where: Addis Ethiopian Restaurant, 9. North 17th Street

When: Thursday, Jan. 30 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Cost: Free

TNI Mingle – VMFA Jazz Cafe

Do you want to meet new people in RVA? TNI ‘OFF THE GRID’ is hosting a night where people can connect, create and collaborate. Join them at the VMFA for their first social event of 2020.

Where: VMFA, 200 N Arthur Ashe Blvd.

When: Thursday, Jan. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Redlight Reggae

Looking for a place to dance this weekend? Check out Redlight Reggae featuring local RVA DJ Markus Gold and DJ Nobe. They will be turning up at Poor Boys with reggae hit, afro-beats, and soca vibes.

Where: Poor Boys, 203 N. Lombardy Street

When: Friday, Jan. 31 from 10 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Cost: $10

Words over Brunch

Get inspired while eating brunch at the Writer’s Den monthly workshop. “From writing to perfomance, from publishing to poetry slam, sit with some of the best writers and spoken word artists in RVA,” the Writer’s Den posted on Facebook.

This month’s workshop will be hosted by Roscoe Burnems.

Where: Urban Hang Suite RVA, 304 East Broad Street

When: Saturday, Feb. 1 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free, donations accepted via CashApp

Jellyfish Workshop at PlantBar

Have you been to Plantbar yet? It’s the newest plant store in RVA! Located on the corner of Cary and South Rowland Street, this cute store meets all of your plant needs.

During Saturday’s Jellyfish Workshop participants will learn how to turn an urchin and Air Plant into a Jellyfish. They also offer complimentary glasses of wine, Sangria, Mimosa, or Champagne.

Where: Plantbar, 2100 West Cary Street

When: Saturday, Feb. 1 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $35, includes all supplies

Miss Hispanidad Fashion Show 2020

It’s time for the Miss Hispanidad Fashion Show 2020! This exciting competition shows off the beauty of Hispanic culture in RVA through fashion designs. At the end of the night, one competitor will take home the prize and the chance to represent with honor — con orgullo.

Where: Ramsey Memorial United Methodist, 5900 Hull Street Road

When: Saturday, Feb. 1 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: Tickets are $15

Salsa Cider Sunday

End your Sunday Funday at Buskey Cider with some Bachata dancing. RVA Bachata is hosting the event. It’s a perfect way to dance away everything you ate at Brunch!

Where: Buskey Cider, 2910 West Leigh Street

When: Sunday, Feb. 2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

