Great8: AfroFestRVA, Sports Backers Fitness Festival, Fall kickoff party, Pride crawl

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This is the last weekend of summer before the fall event season kicks off next week. Gather some friends and head out to celebrate!

Here are 8News’ top picks for this weekend:

FRIDAY, SEPT. 17: SALSA AT SUNSET

Dance the night away at this outdoor salsa event. There will be live music, food trucks and dance instruction.

5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Deep Run Park in the parking lot of the recreation center on 9900 Ridgefield Parkway.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 17: FALL KICKOFF PARTY AND BEER RELEASE

Red Vein Haunted House and Intermission Beer Company are kicking off the spookiest season of the year with a Halloween party and beer release. There will be a costume contest, carnival games, prizes, plenty of beer and more.

6 to 9 p.m. at Intermission Beer Company, 10089 Brook Road, Glen Allen. Free.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 18: SCOTT’S ADDITION PRIDE CRAWL

Enjoy drink specials throughout the day at some of your local spots. Pick up a pride crawl card and fill it out at participating businesses for the chance to win a $25 gift card.

Noon to 5 p.m. in various locations around Scott’s Addition. You can find more details, including a full list of participating businesses, online here.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 18: AFROFESTRVA 2021

Celebrate African culture at the AfroFest RVA 2021. The celebration is hosted by ACN – The African Community Network in partnership with the City of Richmond, Offices of Multicultural Affairs and Parks and recreation.

This year’s special guests include KANKOURAN: West African Dance Company. There will also be dancing, drumming and a life African DJ.

2 to 7 p.m. at Dogwood Dell Amphitheatre, 600 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard. Free.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 18: SPORTS BACKERS FITNESS FESTIVAL

The first-ever Sports Backers Fitness Festival promoting fitness and outdoor activity opportunities available in Richmond is happening this weekend.

There will be classes and demos led by members of the Sports Backers’ Fitness Warriors program. A variety of activities like yoga, Pilates, Zumba, resistance bands, and high-intensity interval training will be available.

3 to 6 p.m. at Chimborazo Park, 3215 E. Broad Street. Free.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 18: MUSTANG & FORD SHOW

Are you a car lover? Well, then this is the event for you! Bass Pro Shop is hosting an event by the Central Virginia Mustang Club — the 36th annual Mustang & Ford show.

A portion of the show proceeds will go to the VCU Massey Cancer Center.

8 a.m. at Brass Pro Shops, 11550 Lakeridge Parkway, Ashland. Free.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 19: SUNDAY’S BEST ARTISTAN MARKET

This weekly market showcases small businesses from across the area. There will be artisans, growers, crafters and more.

Noon to 5 p.m. at Market Bazaar, 10901 Hull Street Road, Midlothian.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 19: BRUNCH ON THE PLAZA

UnlockingRVA, Studio Two Three and Richmond Parks and Recreation are hosting their last brunch of the year on Sunday. It will feature live music from DJ Nobe and some of Richmond’s favorite food trucks.

Pro-tip: You are allowed to bring your own lawn chairs, tents, blankets or tables 4ft or less to the event.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kanawha Plaza, East Canal Street. Tickets are still available.