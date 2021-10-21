Great8 Weekend Event: Fan District Art Stroll, Anime Ink Convention and The Big Pig Project

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There’s a lot to do this weekend in our area. Whether you want to take a stroll and look at art in the Fan district or be terrorized at the Ashland Berry Farm, there is something for everyone. This weekend’s event list has many kid-friendly events so that the whole family can celebrate the fall season.

Here are 8News’ top picks for this weekend:

THURSDAY, OCT. 21 – FRIDAY, OCT. 22: FAN ART STROLL

Take a stroll around Richmond’s Fan District and enjoy live music, art and delicious food. The Fan Art Stroll is a 10-block festival that started during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way for artists to showcase their work on their front porch.

Four to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at in the historic Fan District, Grove and Hanover Avenues. Free, kid-friendly.

THURSDAY, OCT. 21 – SUNDAY, OCT. 24: TERROR ON THE FARM

Get your scare on at Ashland Berry Farm! This attraction offers four different ways for guests to get spooked with their haunts Cresthill Manor, Georgie’s Mortuary, 3D Whispering Walls and Booger Woods. Each walk has different horrors lurking in the shadows.

Seven to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Sunday, and 7 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. $15 to $40 with fast passes available for $10. Tickets can be purchased on-site with cash or card, but cash is recommended.

FRIDAY, OCT. 22 – SATURDAY, OCT. 24: ANIME INK CONVENTION

Richmond is a city known for its ink and this convention will feature tattoo artists from across the country who specialize in anime designs.

Three to 10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N 3rd St. Tickets are $25 to $60 plus fees. You can find more information and buy tickets on the convention’s website.

SATURDAY, OCT. 23 – SUNDAY, OCT. 24: HARVESTFEST

This two-day festival has something for everyone to enjoy. There will be live music, family-friendly activities including a scary storytime and more!

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Avenue. This event is included with regular admission. You can find more information about the event online here.

SATURDAY, OCT. 23: CHESTER FARMER’S MARKET

From fresh produce to homemade cookies, this farmer’s market is a one-stop shop to pick up locally crafted seasonal goods.

Nine a.m. to 1 p.m. at 11700 Chester Village Dr. Free.

SATURDAY, OCT. 23-SUNDAY, OCT. 24: AUTUMN FESTIVAL

The Rassawek Vineyard in Goochland County is celebrating its Autumn Festival this weekend. The festival aims to bring friends and families together to learn more about American traditions and culture.

There will be buildings and exhibits including train cars, a country store and a machine shop building for the public to see. Kids will be able to play in the hay maze and pumpkin patch areas.

Ten a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Rassawek Vineyard, 6276 River Road W, Columbia. Free, kid-friendly.

SUNDAY, OCT. 24: THE BIG PIG PROJECT

Celebrate fall with an oyster roast, craft beer, BBQ, live music and a raffle at Lunch and Supper this Sunday. There will even be an opportunity to bid on cement garden pigs decorated by local businesses.

Funds from sponsors, donors and the cement garden pig auctions directly benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Richmond.

One to 5 p.m. at Lunch and Supper, 1213-1215 Summit Ave. Kid-friendly.

SUNDAY, OCT. 24: SACRED SOUNDS AND DEEP RELAXATION

Are you ready to rejuvenate yourself with the practice of yoga nidra and sound therapy? Local yoga teacher Shanna Latia will be leading this deep relaxation class that will help you recharge for the week ahead. Following the practice, there will be a full sound bath to help improve sleep, deepen relaxation and balance the body’s energy centers.

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Ericka J. Fitness Studio, 5209 South Laburnum Ave. Donation-based.