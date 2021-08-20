Great8 weekend events: Bluegrass Festival, RVA Flea Market, Afrofest

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The weekend is near and it’s time to start planning what you want to do! This Great8 list has, of course, eight events happening in our area that are filled with fun. From Emo Night Brooklyn to a bluegrass festival, you’ll end up right where you need to be.

FRIDAY, AUG. 20: RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON AT HENRICO THEATRE

For just $1 you can watch Raya and The Last Dragon and the Henrico Theatre Friday night.

The movie starts at 7 p.m. Tickets and concessions are sold at the door for $1.

The Henrico Theatre is located at 305 E Nine Mile Rd.

FRIDAY, AUG. 20: EMO NIGHT BROOKLYN

This event will celebrate Emo and Pop Punk music. Dance the night away listening to some of your favorite hits, with the chance of some special guest appearances. Proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or negative test within 72 hours prior to entry is required.

Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and the show begins at 9:30 p.m. at the Canal Club on 1545 East Cary Street.

Tickets are $15-$17 in advance and $20 at the door. You can find more information online here.

SATURDAY, AUG. 21: RVA OUTDOOR FLEA MARKET

This weekend flea market will feature 70 outdoor and 100 indoor vendors. You will be able to find everything from antiques and jewelry to home decor and clothes.

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 7580 W Broad Street. Free.

SATURDAY, AUG. 21: CHARITY LEAD GENERATION 2ND ANNUAL SEAFOOD FEST

Enjoy a feast of crab legs, shrimp, hush puppies and more at this feast benefitting the Alzheimer’s Association. There will also be live music and raffles.

Noon to 2 p.m. at Discovery Village At The West End on 9801 Harmony Way. $25 donation suggested.

SATURDAY, AUG. 21: POCAHONTAS PREMIERERS BLUE GRASS FESTIVAL

This outdoor concert will feature three local bluegrass bands — South Hill Banks, the High and Wides and River City Band. COVID-19 protocols will be in place during this concert.

6 to 10 p.m. with gates opening an hour before showtime at Pocahontas State Park on 1031 State Park Road. Tickets are $20 and there are additional parking fees. You can buy tickets and find more information online here.

SATURDAY, AUG. 21: AFROFEST

Mainline Brewing is hosting Afrofest this weekend. There will be music, food, drinks, hookah and vendors.

Doors open at 2 p.m. at Mainline Brewery on Ownby Lane. General admission is $10. There are also cabana rentals for $50.

SATURDAY, AUG. 21: FLOWER FEST AT WOODS TREE FARM

Visit the Woods Tree Farm’s biggest event of the year this weekend! On Saturday the farm will have outdoor games, local vendors, woodland trails and more. You will also be able to pick zinnias, cosmos and seven varieties of sunflowers.

Admission is $5 for ages 4 and over. Wood Tree Farm is located at 13941 Clementown Road Amelia Court House.

SUNDAY, AUG. 22: RICHMOND MOON MARKET

This market boasts hosting the area’s “weirdest, wildest and most wonderful artists, healers and craft persons.” In addition to vendors, there will be live music, food, workshops and more.

The market is from 12 to 6 p.m. at Stone Brewing on 4300 Williamsburg Avenue. Free.