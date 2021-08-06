Great8 Weekend Events: Carytown Watermelon Festival, Virginia Outdoor Sportsman Show and more

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Have you thought about what you are doing this weekend? Well, don’t worry – this Great8 list is here to make your life easier! From drag shows to the classic Carytown Watermelon festival, you are bound to find something to do on this list.

FRIDAY, AUG. 6-SUNDAY, AUG. 8: VIRGINIA OUTDOOR SPORTSMAN SHOW

At this event, people can talk to experts while browsing the latest hunting gear, products and accessories. There will also be seminars on subjects like how to butcher a deer.

The show is from 1 to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Richmond Raceway Complex. Admission is $10, free for kids under 16 and some others. You can find more information online here.

FRIDAY, AUG. 6-SUNDAY, AUG. 8: THE SECRET LIFE OF BUGS

Are you interested in the life of bugs? Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is inviting you to learn the answers to your questions. The exhibit runs from Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., now through Sept. 5.

SATURDAY, AUG 7: HANOVER TAVERN CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL

To celebrate Virginia Craft Beer Month, the Hanover Tavern is hosting a sudzy festival. Festivities kick off at 11 a.m. with beer, food and lawn games.

Whiskey Bizness is performing at 11:30 a.m. followed by Kenzie Kincaid Band at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Tickets include taste testing for all 15 different beers and ciders, as well as a souvenir cup. Get more info on their website.

SATURDAY, AUG 7: TYRANNSAURS: MEET THE FAMILY

Do you want to be face-to-face with a life-sized T. rex? If so, you need to visit the world’s first exhibition showcasing the newly-revised tyrannosaur family tree at the Science Museum of Virginia! The exhibition runs until Oct. 3.

Admission is $20.50 for adults; $18.50 for youth (ages 6-12) and seniors (ages 60 and older); and $15 for preschool-aged children (ages 3-5). Museum members receive free admission. Visit the museum’s website for more information.

SATURDAY, AUG. 7: BILLY CURRINGTON AT K95 COUNTRYFEST

Calling all Country music lovers! Tickets are still available to see Billy Currington with special guests Jordan Davis, Priscilla Block and Lauren Weintraub perform at The Meadow Event Park.

Currington will be performing as part of K95 Countryfest in Richmond. Doors open at 4 p.m. Tickets are available here.

SUNDAY, AUG. 8: CARYTOWN WATERMELON FESTIVAL

One of Richmond’s favorite events is back, bringing the taste of summer to Carytown. This event will have live music, exhibitors and, of course, watermelon.

Pro tip: Check parking options in advance and bring your handi wipes. The watermelon gets a little sticky.

The festival starts at 10 a.m. in Carytown. Free. More info is available on the event’s website.

SUNDAY, AUG. 8: RAVENCON SUMMER CONCERT

RavenCon (known to fans as a source for gaming, theater, film, books and entertainment) is hosting a one-day outdoor summer concert. Five groups will be performing from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Virginia Crossings Hotel.

Performers include Mikey Mason, Dimensional Riffs, Chuck Parker, Dirty Metal Lefty and Dr. Shock and the Electrodes. Ghostbusters, Virginia will be on hand with their Ecto-1.

Tickets to the concert are available for $15.

SUNDAY, AUG. 8: DRIVE IN DRAG

End your weekend with a flourish at a drag show featuring some of the River City’s best queens. This week’s show will feature Jasmen Clilopatra, Javon Love and Michelle Livigne.

The show starts at 6 p.m. at Diversity Richmond on 1407 Sherwood Ave. Admission is $10 or a greater donation. You can buy tickets and find more information online here.