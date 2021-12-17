Great8 Weekend Events: GardenFest of Lights, Christmas cookie decorating, RVA Moon Market and more!

Stroll through Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden as it is illuminated with millions of lights. (Photo: Amelia Heymann)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s the last weekend before Christmas and while many people are rushing around to finish their gift shopping, it’s also the perfect time to fit in some last-minute fun.

Whether you head over to one of the many pop-up markets to find a gift or take in the holiday lights at Lewis Ginter’s GardenFest, there’s something for everyone to do this weekend.

Here are 8News’ top picks:

THROUGH JAN. 9: DOMINION ENERGY GARDENFEST OF LIGHTS

Stroll through the gardens at Lewis Ginter as they are illuminated with millions of lights. You’ll also find model trains, a spiderweb maze, a library with a reading room and gas fireplace, food and more.

From 4 to 10 p.m. nightly at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden at 1800 Lakeside Ave. Tickets are $5 to $17 for members and $8 to $24 for non-members. You can find more information and buy tickets online here.

FRIDAY, DEC. 17: NERF WARS LOCK IN

A nerf war to end all nerf wars is the perfect way for your child to kick off their weekend. All Nerf equipment will be provided by Off the Wall, children just need to bring their enthusiasm.

Kids will need to wear safety glasses while the battle is happening. For children ages 6 to 13.

From 6 to 9 p.m. at Off the Wall Indoor Bounce & Party Place located at 9201 Midlothian Tpke. Admission is $25 per child, and they must be preregistered. You can find more details on Facebook.

FRIDAY, DEC. 17: WONKA WONDERLAND

Experience the wonder of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory with performances of live music from the film, drink specials and more.

From 8 to 11 p.m. at Gallery5 located at 200 W Marshall St. Tickets are $15. You can buy tickets and find more information on Eventbrite.

SATURDAY, DEC. 18 TO SUNDAY, DEC. 19: STONY POINT SIP & SHOP

Stony Point Sip & Shop returns for a second year, happening every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 19.

This pop-up market features a rotating list of vendors selling everything from clothing and kid’s games to beauty supplies and woodworking. There will also be plenty to eat and drink at this event with food, beer and wine sales.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday at Stony Point Fashion Park located at 9200 Stony Point Pkwy. You can find more information on the shopping center’s website.

SATURDAY, DEC. 18: STORIES AT THE MUSEUM: SANTA’S SLEIGH IS ON ITS WAY TO VIRGINIA

Gather up your children for a holiday-themed storytime. Aimed at children in pre-K to early elementary school, this week’s book is “Santa’s Sleigh is on its Way to Virginia.” There will also be a craft at the end where kids can make their own Christmas ornament to take home.

After the reading, you can explore the museum with activity sheets available at the front desk.

From 10 to 11 a.m. at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture located at 428 N Arthur Ashe Blvd. Admission is $6 for adults, $3 for youth under 18 and free for children 6-years-old and under.

SATURDAY, DEC. 18 TO SUNDAY, DEC. 19: RVA MOON MARKET

The Richmond Moon Market returns for two days of shopping during winter solstice weekend. This event’s vendor list includes artists, healers and craftspeople from across the area. There will also be food, live music, workshops and more.

From noon to 5 p.m. both days at Stone Brewing located at 4300 Williamsburg Ave. Free. You can find more details about the event on Facebook.

SATURDAY, DEC. 18: CHRISTMAS COOKIE DECORATING

Take the kids on over to Steam Bell Beer Works to decorate a holiday cookie while you sip on a cold one.

From 3 to 5 p.m. at Steam Bell Beer Works located at 1717 E Oak Lane Blvd, Midlothian. Free.

SUNDAY, DEC. 19: BRUNCH WITH SANTA

Santa will be coming to town for Sunday brunch. If the weather is permitting, Saint Nick will be landing his jet at the Chesterfield County Airport around 11 a.m. Guests are recommended to arrive early.

This event is at King’s Korner Catering and Restaurant located at 7511 Airfield Dr. Free. You can find more information on Facebook.