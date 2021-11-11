Great8 Weekend Events: Inlight art exhibit, Twisted Petersburg walking tour, 2000’s Indie Dance Party and more

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The weather may be cooling off, but events in and around the River City show no signs of slowing down! This weekend there’s everyone from dance parties and haunted walks to markets and art exhibitions.

Here are 8News’ top picks for this week:

FRIDAY, NOV. 12: TAKE ME OUT – 2000’S INDIE DANCE PARTY

Party like its 2008 at this dance party featuring music from the 2000-mid 2010s. They’ll be playing hits from bands like Franz Ferdinand, Arcade Fire, The 1975 and more.

All guests will need to bring proof of their full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours before the event.

The event starts at 9 p.m. at the Canal Club on 1545 E. Cary St. Tickets are $10 plus fees and can be purchased online here.

FRIDAY, NOV. 12 TO SATURDAY, NOV. 13: INLIGHT 2021

1708 Gallery is hosting their 12th annual InLight event at Great Shiplock Park, Chapel Island and other spots on the Virginia Capital Trail. There will be art exhibits designed with light including sculptures, installations and performances. The themes of the work will focus on the history of Indigenous and enslaved African people who impacted those areas as well as the environmental impact of commerce, and the historical preservation of spaces.

The event runs from 7 to 11 p.m. each night. InLight starts with a lantern parade on Friday evening and people who arrive before 7 p.m. can make a lantern.

SATURDAY, NOV. 13 TO SUNDAY, NOV. 14: STONEY POINT SIP & SHOP

Stoney Point Sip & Shop returns for a second year, happening every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 19, as well as Black Friday.

This weekly pop-up market features a rotating list of vendors selling everything from clothing and kids games to beauty supplies and woodworking. There will also be plenty to eat and drink at this event with food, beer and wine sales.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays at Stoney Point Fashion Park located at 9200 Stoney Point Pkwy.

SATURDAY, NOV. 13: KUMACON

This one-day con will have something for fans of anime, cosplay, gaming and comic books. There will be live and virtual panels, cosplay contests, tabletop gaming, vendor rooms, an anime cafe with snacks and more!

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Central High Cultural & Education Complex at 2748 Dogtown Road, Goochland. Admission is $15. You can buy tickets and find more information online here.

SATURDAY, NOV. 13: LAMB CENTER FOR ARTS AND HEALING HOPEWELL ARTS FEST

The Lamb Center for Arts and Healing is holding its second arts festival in downtown Hopewell. The festival will offer free hands-on art activities for people to do as well as different exhibits and displays to view. The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Studio Two Three, Art on Wheels and other organizations are participating in the festival.

The event kicks off at noon and ends at 3 p.m. on East Broadway Avenue and Library Street.

SATURDAY, NOV. 13: TWISTED PETERSBURG WALKING TOUR

The Historic Petersburg Foundation is working with Fort Lee historian Tamara Eastman and tour guide Michelle Murrills to share the more scandalous side of Petersburg history. The walking tour will cover Petersburg’s brothels, speakeasies and crime scenes of the past.

The tour starts at 8 p.m. at the corner of Bollingbrook Street and North Adams Street and wraps up at 10 p.m. Tickets should be purchased ahead of time using Eventbrite.

SUNDAY, NOV. 14: RICHMOND INDIE COMIC EXPO

Browse the work of VCU alumni and local comic artists, along with presentations and panel discussions about comic arts.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Lecture Hall room 303 at James Branch Cabell Library on 901 Park Avenue. Free. You can find more information about the expo online here.