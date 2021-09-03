Great8 Weekend Events: Labor Day concert series, RVA First Fridays, Adult skate night

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Labor Day weekend is here! If you are planning to stay local there are plenty of activities to pack your weekend with.

Here are 8News’ top picks for this weekend:

FRIDAY, SEPT. 3: RVA FIRST FRIDAYS

Head to the Richmond Arts District for a cultural tradition that happens monthly in RVA. Walk around Broad Street and check out galleries, museums, non-profit spaces, eateries, and more.

5 to 11 p.m. Arts District, Richmond. Free.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 3 – SUNDAY, SEPT. 5: $1 MOVIES FEATURING JUMANJI: NEXT LEVEL

Catch this $1 feature all weekend long at the Henrico Theatre. The movie, Jumanji: The Next Level, is rated PG-13.

7 p.m. on Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Henrico Theatre, on 305 E. Nine Mile Road. Tickets are $1 and will only be sold at the door.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 3 – MONDAY, SEPT. 6: THE DIRTY SOUTH

This weekend is your final opportunity to check out The Dirty South exhibit at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. The exhibit travels through time and history to explore how the African American South has shaped America today. You can get tickets on the VMFA’s website.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for youth, seniors and college students. Members can attend for free.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 3: SAFE SPACE POP-UP PRIDE

This market will feature local underrepresent businesses, creatives and organizations. Not only do they have more than 20 LBGTQ makers attending but there will also be live music from Tiara & Andrew, as well as a kids zone.

5 to 8 p.m. at Diversity Richmond. Free.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 3: BLUES & BREWS LABOR DAY WEEKEND CONCERT

Kick off your holiday weekend with this end-of-summer concert. There will be live music from the Party Crashers, more than 26 craft beers and wines, food specials, prizes and more!

7 to 10 p.m. at Maglio’s Downpour Taproom on Hancock Village Drive in Chesterfield. Free.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 4: SILENT PARTY

Dance the night away at this party where music from a live DJ can be listened to through headphones. Masks will be required throughout the duration of this event.

7 to 10 p.m. at the 17th Street Market on 100 N. 17th Street in Richmond. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online here.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 4 – SUNDAY, SEPT. 5: HARBOR BLAST CONCERT SERIES

Celebrate Labor Day with a two-day concert series in Prince George County held at the Appomattox Boat Harbor. There will be seven live bands, outdoor games, food and drinks. The series is family-friendly.

4 to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Harbor Blast Concert Series, 1604 Fine Street in Prince George. Tickets range from $10 to $15.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 5: ADULT SKATE NIGHT

This is the perfect opportunity to dust off your old skates! DJ Roy Moxley will be spinning at the Chester Skateland on Sunday.

7 to 10 p.m. at the Chester Skate Center on Southland Lane. $10 admission and $4 skate rental.