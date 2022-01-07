Great8 Weekend Events: Legend of the Poinsettia, bingo, hiking and more!

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The holidays may be over but the fun in Richmond never stops! This week you can catch a ballet performance, take a hike, plan your wedding, listen to some throwback tunes or laugh at a comedy show. Here are our top weekend event picks:

THURSDAY, JAN. 6 TO SUN. JAN 9: LATIN BALLET OF VIRGINIA, LEGEND OF THE POINSETTIA

Watch the Latin Ballet of Virginia present its 20th-Anniversary performance of “The Legend of the Poinsettia.” Written and produced by the ballet’s artistic director in 2001, it has been performed every year since. The production features holiday traditions from Latin American and Spain.

At various times over the weekend at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen on 2880 Mountain Road. Tickets are $15 to $20. You can find more information online here.

FRIDAY, JAN. 7: HAUNTED HUB POP

Starting off in Penny Lane Pub’s upstairs bar with a beer and stories about haunted Richmond spots. The tour then continues along Franklin Street with different stories along the way. The group ends up at Triple Crossing Brewery for another drink.

This event starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. You can sign up through Haunts of Richmond.

FRIDAY, JAN. 7: SAVED BY THE 90S

This 90s cover band will be playing some of the decade’s favorite hits from artists like the Spice Girls, Beastie Boys and Third Eye Blind.

All attendees will need to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours before the event. No at-home tests.

Doors open at 7 p.m. at the National on 708 E. Boraod St. Tickets are $12.50 plus fees. You can find more information on Facebook.

SATURDAY, JAN. 8: ALL WOMEN’S GROUP HIKE

Join women’s outdoor group She Opts Out for their first hike of the year. The hike starts at Pumphouse Park and will go around the entire 7-8 mile loop of the Buttermilk Loop.

The hike starts at 9 a.m. There is more information available on Facebook.

SATURDAY, JAN. 8: TIM “E” AS ELVIS

Rosie’s Gaming at Colonial Downs in New Kent is celebrating Elvis’s birthday, not with the real deal, but with someone who looks just like him. Tim “E” has won multiple awards as an Elvis impersonator.

There are two showtimes on Saturday, one at 7 p.m. and one at 9 p.m. Tickets are being sold for $12.50 apiece. Find out more and buy tickets on Rosie’s website.

SATURDAY, JAN. 8: SLICE OF LIFE PIZZA & COMEDY OPEN MIC

This open mic will showcase a mix of comedians from local legends to new kids on the block. This event is for people 21 and up, or with approval from a parent or guardian.

From 6 to 8 p.m. at Intermission Beer Company located in Unit A on 10089 Brook Road, Glen Allen. Free with purchase of food and beverage. This show is on the deck, so guests are encouraged to order in and go outside to watch the show, bring a seat with you.

SUNDAY, JAN. 9: BEER, BITES, AND BINGO

Sip some beer and try to win some merch at this weekly event. Bingo games are hourly and Freekin’ Rican food cart and catering will be serving up eats.

From 1 to 7 p.m. at Center of the Universe Brewing on 11293 Air Park Road, Ashland. You can find more details on Facebook.

SUNDAY, JAN. 9: RICHMOND WEDDINGS WINTER SHOW

Anyone planning a wedding may want to stop by the Main Street Station Train Shed on Sunday to check out local vendors. There will be over 100 vendors at the winter wedding show. Engaged couples can find everything they need including music options, venues, clothing, photographers, cakes and more.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can buy your tickets on the event webpage.