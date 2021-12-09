Great8 Weekend Events: Richmond Boat Parade, Red Vein Haunted Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As Christmas jingles closer, celebrations across Central Virginia are in full swing! This week people can get in a workout, find a holiday gift, spot some lights or even go through a haunted house. Here are 8News top event picks for this weekend.

FRIDAY DEC. 10-SATURDAY, DEC. 11: RED VEIN HAUNTED CHRISTMAS

As the days shrink shorter while the nights become longer, creatures of the dark make their way out into the world to terrify guests during the “most wonderful time of the year.” At this different type of holiday event, you’ll find four haunted attractions for those brave enough to venture in.

From 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Red Vein on 13580 Ashland Road. Tickets are $21.99 to $39.99. You can find more information and buy tickets online here.

FRIDAY, DEC. 10: 42ND ANNUAL TREES OF CHRISTMAS EXHIBIT

The Petersburg Area Art League will have a Trees of Christmas exhibit where people can see different items in the art gallery, search for art at the Christmas Market, check out lights in the Pathway of Lights and enjoy artwork from students at St. Joseph’s Catholic School. This is just one of the multiple stops on the Historic Petersburg Holiday Homes Tour.

The event will be held at 7 E. Old St. from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. More information is available on Facebook. Tickets for the tour are available online.

SATURDAY, DEC. 11: TACKY LIGHT RUN

Are you ready to run a fun 6k through Midlothian’s Walton Park neighborhood? The Carmax Tacky Light Run brings runners to some of the best tacky Christmas lights in the Richmond region. Participants are encouraged to wear a holiday sweater or anything that lights up or glows. Everyone who signs up gets an ornament finisher medal and choice of a beanie or short sleeve T-shirt.

This evening race kicks off at 6 p.m. and costs $47 for adults and $27 for kids. Registration is open until the day of the race.

SATURDAY, DEC. 11: HOPEWELL CHRISTMAS TOWN

Walk through and enjoy 15,000 lights while enjoying hot cocoa and cookies. At the end of the walk, you can visit Santa and his elves for a photo opportunity. Bring your own camera or phone.

From 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Guncotton Coffee on 238 E Broadway. Admission is $10 a person and kids 2-years-old and under are free. You can find more details about the event on Facebook.

SATURDAY, DEC. 11: RICHMOND BOAT PARADE OF LIGHTS

Watch boats covered in Christmas lights float down the James River for this festive and beautiful event. The parade will start at Rocketts Landing and end at Osbourne Landing. There will be live music, Santa Claus, children’s activities and concessions at Osborne Park from 4 to 8 p.m.

The parade starts at 5 p.m. at Rocketts Landing at 4708 Main St. and ends at Osbourne Landing at 9530 Osborne Tnpk. at 7 p.m. Free. You can find more information on Facebook.

SATURDAY, DEC. 11: HO-HO-HOYA HOLIDAY PLANT SWAP

The Virginia Hoya Lovers and Cirrus Vodka are hosting a plant swap at Bell Cafe this weekend. People can bring their plants to trade, money to buy new plants or even bring a plant worth under $20 for a secret Santa game. The event will feature a full bar with Moscow mules and vanilla bean white Russians. There will be door prizes and giveaways.

The swap starts at 4 p.m. and lasts until 7 p.m. at 8319 Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville.

SATURDAY, DEC. 11: HOLIDAY HO-HO-HOEDOWN

Shoofly Farm in Chesterfield County is holding a holiday event at their barn. There will be photos with Santa and horses. At the event, families can participate in hayrides, pet animals in the pasture or warm up by a firepit.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and lasts until 4 p.m. The tickets are $12 per person.

SUNDAY, DEC. 12: RIVER CITY WITCHES YULE WITCH MARKET

Whether you’re looking for housewares or metaphysical items, the Witch Market has everything you could want. It’s the perfect chance to shop from 45 local vendors for a holiday gift, or a little treat for yourself.

Vendors will be both in and outdoors, so bundle up and bring something warm to sip while you shop.

From noon to 6 p.m. at Diversity Richmond on 1407 Sherwood Ave. Free. You can find more details about the event on Facebook.