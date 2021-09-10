Great8 Weekend Events: Richmond International Film and Music Festival, Octoberfest and Down Home Family Reunion festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Summer is coming to an end, and fall is quickly rolling in. However, there’s still plenty to do across the area.

Whether you want to catch some short films at the Richmond International Film or just want to chow down on some wings at the RVA Kickin’ Chicken Fest, there’s something for everyone to do.

Here are 8News’ top picks for this weekend:

THURSDAY SEPT. 9 – SUNDAY, SEPT. 12: RICHMOND INTERNATIONAL FILM AND MUSIC FESTIVAL

After it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Richmond International Film Festival returns with a full lineup of music, film and industry panels.

Individual tickets, weekend and VIP passes are available. Learn more online here.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 9: RVA BACHATA AT THE LILY PAD

Dance the night away along the James River at this weekly gathering. Beginners are welcome with Bachata dance lessons starting at 7 p.m. Live music with DJ Ruddy will start at 8 p.m.

7 to 11 p.m. at the Lilly Pad on 9680 Osborne Turnpike, Henrico. $5 cash at the door or $6 credit.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 9: PEARL ST. COMEDY FESTIVAL

Pearl St. Comedy is presenting their comedy showcase on Thursday night featuring some of the best comedic talent in Virginia and the surrounding area. Doors open at 7 p.m, be prepared to laugh!

8 p.m. at the Perkinson Center for the Arts and Education, 11810 Centre Street., Chester. Tickets are $20.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 10: RVA KICKIN’ CHICKEN FEST

Kick-off the weekend with wings while 18 competitors face off for the title of Best Wings in Richmond.

4 to 10 p.m. at Virginia Credit Union Live on 900 E. Laburnum Avenue. Free to attend.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 11: OCTOBERFEST

In the mood for a giant pretzel? Head on over to this Octoberfest celebration which will feature live music, food and of course, beer. All proceeds will go to support the 9/11 First Responders.

Noon to 10 p.m. at Kindred Spirits Brewing on 12830 West Creek Parkway in Goochland. Free to attend.

SATURDAY, SEPT 11: CELEBRATE THE ART OF LATIN AMERICA AT THE VMFA

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is inviting the community to celebrate art from Puerto Rico at their Family Day event. Attendees can discover and explore art and culture from the island through dance performances, storytelling, art activities and more.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the VMFA, 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd, Richmond. Free to attend.

SATURDAY, SEPT 11: SOUL VEGAN BLOCK PARTY

If you are plant-based then you will love this event! The Soul Vegan Block Party’s mission is to introduce and promote a healthy and ethically conscious plant-based lifestyle to communities of color.

1 to 6 p.m. at Chimborazo Park, 3215 E Broad St, Richmond. Free to attend.

SUNDAY, SEPT.12: 30TH DOWN HOME FAMILY REUNION

Celebrate African American folklife at this weekend event with an all-star line-up of music, dance, entertainment and material culture traditions.

2 to 7 p.m. at the Kanawha Plaza, 701 E Canal St, Richmond. Free to attend.