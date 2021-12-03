Great8 Weekend Events: RVA Illuminates, Carytown Hannukah, Bizzare Bazaar and more!

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s the first weekend in December and the holiday season is in full swing across the area.

Kick off your weekend shopping at the Bizarre Bazaar Christmas Market or with dazzling lights at RVA Illuminates. There’s plenty of other fun to be had as the weekend goes on, such as Carytown Hannukah or ghost walks in Ashland.

Here are 8News’ top picks for this weekend:

THURSDAY, DEC. 2-SUNDAY, DEC. 5: BIZARRE BAZAAR 46TH CHRISTMAS SHOW

The crunch for Christmas shopping is on for some and this market is the perfect opportunity to grab a gift for anyone on your list.

The bazaar is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. There is stroller-free shopping from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. The market will be at the Richmond Raceway on 600 E Laburnum Ave.

Tickets are available online and are $10 for adults and $2 for children. You can also get them at the door and are $11 for adults and $2.50 for children ages 2 to 12. You can find more information and buy tickets online here.

FRIDAY, DEC. 3 & SATURDAY, DEC. 4: GHOSTS OF CHRISTMAS PAST

While the holiday season is mostly known for bright lights and cheer, a darker history lurks in the shadows. Learn about some of Ashland’s haunted history on this hour-long walking tour. Your chilling walk will be led by a guide wearing Victorian clothing.

There are tours at 7 p.m. on both days and a 7:15 p.m. tour on Friday. Groups will meet at 108 Robinson St., in Ashland. Tickets are $15 for people 10-years-old and up, and free for children 9 and under. You can find more information and purchase tickets online here.

Join 8News for Richmond’s annual Grand Illumination. Mayor Levar Stoney will be flipping on the Holiday lights downtown for a visual spectacle you won’t want to miss! There will also be appearances from our anchors Deanna Allbrittin and Eric Phillips, meteorologists Matt Dinardo and John Bernier and sports anchor Natalie Kalibat.

The event starts at 5:45 p.m. and the lights will come on at 6 p.m. The ceremony will take place at Kanawha Plaza on E Canal St., but you can also watch the event live on 8News starting at p.m. or online here. Free.

SATURDAY, DEC. 4: CARYTOWN HANUKKAH

Celebrate the holiday with this free and family-friendly event. There will be a menorah lighting, free lakes and hot chocolate, games, a kid’s storytime and more!

From 4:30 to 7 p.m. near Ten Thousand Villages located at 3201 W Cary St. This is a free event, but donations are appreciated.

SATURDAY, DEC. 4: UGLY CHRISTMAS SWEATER BAR CRAWL

Looking for an excuse to bust out your favorite rhinestone or tinsel ladened sweater? Now is your chance to walk the streets of RVA in your holiday worst. This bar includes free admission to more than five venues, live music, holiday-themed drinks, discounts and more!

From 2 to 9 p.m. at multiple venues. Tickets are $19.99 plus fees. You can find more information and buy tickets on Eventbrite.

SUNDAY, DEC. 5: SANTA + BRUNCH AT BRAMBLY PARK

Enjoy brunch while your kid gets to make memories with a visit to Santa. Photos will be emailed. This event will be held outdoors, weather permitting, to allow for a socially distanced visit.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brambly Park on 1708 Belleville St. Photos are $30. You can find more information on Facebook and buy tickets here.

SUNDAY, DEC. 5: MECHANICSVILLE CHRISTMAS PARADE

The theme for this year’s Mechanicsville Christmas Parade is “I’ll be home for Christmas,” join the Mechanicsville Rotary club and many other Hanover County organizations for all of the festivities.

The parade kicks off at 2 p.m. There’s a 1.8 mile route starting at Hanover Green Drive and ending at Elm Drive. Free.

SUNDAY, DEC. 5: PETERSBURG SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA PRESENTS “FESTIVE HOLIDAY FAVORITES”

Ring in the holiday season with an afternoon of fun holiday music. Songs performed will feature “Ave Maria” by Schubert and “The Sleigh Ride” by Mozart.

The concert starts at 4 p.m. in Auditorium for the Petersburg Public Library on 201 Washington St. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in person or online. You can find more information and purchase tickets online here.