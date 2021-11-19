Great8 Weekend Events: Short Pump tree lighting, VA Comicon, RVA Moon Market and more

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It might not be Thanksgiving yet, but places across the Richmond region are starting to flip their holiday lights on this weekend. If you’re ready to listen to Christmas music and hang stockings, this is a good weekend to get started. And if you miss Halloween and want another chance to dress in a costume, this is your weekend, too.

Here are 8News’ top picks of things to do:

FRIDAY, NOV. 19, TO SUNDAY, NOV. 21: CRAFT + DESIGN 2021

The Visual Arts Center of Richmond is hosting its annual Craft + Design art show featuring work from more than 100 artists from across the country.

This year’s event is online and in-person at Main Street Station on 1500 E. Main St. Shopping is free and tickets for admission range from $15 to $30. You can find more information and buy tickets online here.

FRIDAY, NOV. 19: SHORT PUMP TOWN CENTER HOLIDAY TREE LIGHITING

Start your holiday season with the lighting of Short Pump Town Center’s very own holiday tree in its main plaza. In addition to the tree lighting, there will be musical performances, a visit from Santa and his friends and various other treats.

6 to 8 p.m. at Short Pump Town Center in Henrico. Free. You can find more details about the event on Short Pump Town Center’s website.

FRIDAY, NOV. 19: HOLIDAY ILLUMINATION AT HISTORIC POLEGREEN CHURCH

The Historic Polegreen Church Foundation’s Holiday Illumination event will include lights, local vendors, food trucks, music and more. The “church” is an open-air structure that just has the frame of a church and windows. For the holidays it will be decorated in Christmas lights.

The event starts at 4:30 p.m. and ends at 6:30 p.m. More information is available on Facebook.

FRIDAY, NOV. 19 TO SUNDAY, NOV. 21: POCAHONTAS REFRAMED FILM FESTIVAL

The 5th Annual Pocahontas Reframed Film Festival is coming to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts this weekend. Throughout the weekend, new and old films focused on indigenous cultures and created by or featuring indigenous artists. Many of the films have been featured at other festivals such as Sundance.

Tickets range from $8 to $75, there are discounts for military members, hospital workers and first responders. Tickets can be purchased online through Eventbrite.

SATURDAY, NOV. 20: RICHMOND! VA COMICON

VA Comicon hosts their November event at the Richmond Raceway. The comic convention will feature numerous science fiction and fantasy offers, collectible comics and cards, toys, cosplayers, artists and more. There will be a costume contest and a storytelling demonstration Anyone over the age of 12 must be fully vaccinated in order to attend the event.

Tickets have to be purchased online through vacomicon.com. Kids under the age of 12 are free and adult tickets range from $10 to $15. The event starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 20: RVA MOON MARKET 7TH ANNIVERSARY

RVA Moon Market celebrates local makers, healers and small businesses. Vendors will include everything from hand-crafted jewelry and art to magic supplies and tarot card readings. In addition to shopping, there will be live music, food, workshops and more.

From noon to 5 p.m. at Stone Brewing on 4300 Williamsburg Ave. Free. You can find more information on Facebook.

SATURDAY, NOV. 20: 11TH ANNUAL ASK 5K DONUT RUN

This 5k is the sweetest way to start your morning. On this run, participants will be met with munchkin stops at miles one and two, along with a doughnut breakfast at the finish line.

This run benefits ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation, which works to improve the lives of children battling cancer.

The Kid’s Donut Dash starts at 8:15 a.m. and the 5K starts at 9 a.m. at Bon Secours Training Center on 2401 W. Leigh St. There is also an option for a virtual 5k. Registration is $25 to $35. You can register and find more information online here.

SUNDAY, NOV. 21: UNDERGROUND COMEDY SHOWCASE AT FALLOUT RVA

End the weekend with a night of laughs at this comedy show featuring comedians from across the region. Acts include Nick Deez, Kate Carroll, Cartier Mason and more.

The show is from 7 to 11 p.m. at Fallout RVA located at 117 N. 18th St. Tickets are $6 in advance and $10 at the door. You can buy tickets and find more information about the show on Facebook.