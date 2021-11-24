Great8 Weekend Events, Thanksgiving edition: Jazz nights, local shopping, silent dance party and more

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After you’ve stuffed yourself with turkey and navigated through the family drama, you may be looking for something fun to get you out of the house! Whether you want to get into the holiday spirit or just enjoy some live music, there’s something around Central Virginia for you to do. Whether you bring your cousins and in-laws along is up to you.

Here are 8News’ top picks for Thanksgiving weekend:

FRIDAY, NOV. 26-SUNDAY, NOV. 28: WINTERFEST AT KINGS DOMINION

With the help of millions of lights and various decorations, Kings Dominion transforms into a winter wonderland for this event. In addition to the decor, there are holiday shows, a parade and lots of treats.

Nightly from 5 to 10 p.m. at Kings Dominion located at 16000 Theme Park Way. Tickets are $32 to $45. You can find more information and buy tickets on the theme park’s website.

FRIDAY, NOV. 26-SUNDAY, NOV. 28: DOMINION ENERGY GARDENFEST OF LIGHTS

Stroll through the gardens as they are illuminated with millions of lights. You’ll also find model trains, a spiderweb maze, a library with a reading room and gas fireplace, food and more.

From 4 to 10 p.m. nightly at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden at 1800 Lakeside Ave. Tickets are $5 to $17 for members and $8 to $24 for non-members. You can find more information and buy tickets online here.

FRIDAY, NOV. 26: THE SILENT PARTY THANKSGIVING EDITION

Shake off the holiday stress and get in your zone at this silent dance party. Tickets will reserve you a pair of headphones to tune into their DJ’s live mixes.

From 8 to 11 p.m. at Kabana Rooftop at 700 E Main St. Tickets are $25. You can find more information and buy tickets online here.

FRIDAY, NOV. 26: BLACK FRIDAY VENDORS MARKET AND JAZZ NIGHT

Head on over to Gallery 5 for a full day of Black Friday fun. The day will start with a vendors market featuring local sellers, live music and drinks. Later that night there will be live jazz music performed by Kelli Strawbridge & Trio.

The market starts at 5 p.m. and jazz starts at 8 p.m. at Gallery 5 located at 200 West Marshall St. Free. You can find more details online here.

SATURDAY, NOV. 25: WONDER CITY ICE SKATING RINK

Strap on your ice skates and slide on over to this rink for some chilly fun.

From 5 to 9 p.m. at Mathis Park on 3502 River Road in Hopewell. Daily skate passes are $6.94 and include skate rental. You can buy passes and find more information online here.

SATURDAY, NOV. 27: SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY ARTISTAN MARKET

The Saturday after Black Friday is known as Small Business Saturday. To celebrate local business, Hardywood is holding a market featuring artists from our area. They will be selling items like art, home decor, jewelry and more.

From noon to 6 p.m. at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery on 820 Sanctuary Trail Dr. Free. You can find more information on Facebook.

SATURDAY, NOV. 27: RICHMOND SYMPHONY PRESENTS LET IT SNOW!

This concert from the Richmond Symphony will feature “carols, classics, and sparkling holiday favorites.” There will also be a visit from Saint Nick!

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert starts at 8 p.m. The performance is at the Carpenter Theatre in the Dominion Energy Center located at 600 E. Grace St. Tickets are $20 to $65. You can buy tickets and find more information online here.

SUNDAY, NOV. 28: FAMILY-FRIENDLY HOLIDAY PAINT POUR

End the weekend by getting in touch with your creative side at this paint pour event. People will be able to choose four paint colors that they can use to create a beautifully messy painting.

These paintings take a minimum of 24 hours to dry. You can pick your piece up starting two days after the event.

From 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Painting with a Twist, suite 710 at 201 Towne Center West Blvd. Tickets are $40 to $45. You can reserve your spot and find more information online here.