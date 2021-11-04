Great8 Weekend Events: Walk to end Alzheimer’s, Richmond SPCA Fur Ball, Movie night with Alpacas and more!

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hello, November. We’re ready for the chilly weather and wintertime events to get underway! This weekend there is a lot to do in our area from plays to an outdoor country music festival.

Here are 8News’ picks for the weekend:

THURSDAY, NOV. 4-SUNDAY, NOV. 7: GARDEN GLOW AT MAYMONT

It’s the last week to catch the light-up installation at Maymont. The park will be illuminated by colorful lights, and the Carriage House Lawn transforms into the Glow Village with food trucks, shopping and fire pits.

6:30 to 9 p.m. at Maymont — Historical Estate Entrance, 1700 Hampton St. Tickets are $7 to $12 and can be purchased online here.

FRIDAY, NOV. 5: MOVIE NIGHT WITH ALPACAS

What’s better than kicking off the weekend with a movie? How about a movie and alpacas! In addition to the feature film, there will be cornhole boards and Ringo as well as snacks and adult beverages for purchase. This week the farm will be screening “A Quiet Place,” so only adults and children over 12 are allowed.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m. at Packtamere Alpaca Farm on 15577 Stone Horse Creek Road in Glen Allen. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online here.

SATURDAY, NOV. 6: WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S

8News is proud to partner with the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Richmond Chapter, in their annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The event is held in more than 600 communities across the nation and it will be back in Richmond this year.

8News Anchors Deanna Allbrittin and Eric Philips are hosting the opening ceremony and will MC the walk.

The event opens at 8 a.m. at Innsbrook, 4600 Cox Road, Glen Allen. Participants can register to walk.

SATURDAY, NOV. 6: FALL COUNTRY FESTIVAL

River City Roll is hosting a fall country outdoor music festival this weekend. East of Blue Ridge, Cody Christian and Blacktop Revival will be playing.

The proceeds will benefit the mission Role Call in honor of Veteran’s Day.

Two to 10 p.m. at River City Coll, 939 Myers St. Richmond.

SATURDAY, NOV. 6: RICHMOND SPCA FUR BALL

It’s time to get your fancy outfit on! The Richmond SPCA Fur Ball is the only black-tie event for people and their pets. All proceeds raised at the Fur Ball support their Cinderella Fund.

In-person tickets are sold out but virtual tickets are still available. Virtual tickets include a three-course meal with wine and online bidding access.

Click here to learn more and here to sign up for the virtual event.

SATURDAY, NOV. 5-7 A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

Are you in the mood for one of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies? The Lynn Theatre at John Tyler Community College is putting on a show that sets the pay in the ’60s and ’70s.

Virtual and in-person show tickets are available. Showtimes are Friday, Nov. 5, and Saturday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m.

The Lynn Theatre at John Tyler Community College, 800 Charter Colony Pkwy., Midlothian. Tickets are $10. Students enter for free.

SUNDAY, NOV. 7: 1ST SUNDAYS JAZZ BRUNCH

Wind down the weekend with brunch, beer and live music from PxxL.

11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Legend Brewing Company on 321 W 7th St. Free. You can find more information on Facebook.

SUNDAY, NOV. 7: ADULT SKATE NIGHT

Want to break out your roller skates without fear of running into an 8-year-old zooming around the track? Well, Sundays at the Chester Skate Center are the place to be! This 18+ event will feature live music from DJ Roy Moxley.

7 to 10 p.m. at Chester Skate Center on 2300 Southland Lane. Admission is $10 and skate rental is $4. You can find more information here.