Greater Richmond SCAN seeking toy donations for ‘Santa Shop’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Every year, SCAN’s (Stop Child Abuse Now) Santa Shop empowers parents and celebrates families through the magic of holidays. Families involved in SCAN’s programs have the opportunity to come while parents “shop” for gifts for their children, while the kids take part in holiday crafts, visits with Santa, and snacks.

You can help by donating new, unwrapped toys for kids ages 0-17 to either the drop off location inside the James Center lobby, or by going online and buying something from the Amazon Wish List through the entire month of December. Here’s a link to their Wish List!

Scan was founded in 1991 in response to the rapidly growing rate of child abuse and neglect in the City of Richmond and its surrounding counties. They are dedicated solely to the prevention and treatment of child abuse and neglect in the Greater Richmond area.

Learn more about what SCAN does here!