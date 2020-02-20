Greater Richmond SCAN’s Blue and White Ball

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Everyone has a duty to protect the safety and welfare of our children. In a couple of weeks you can dress up and put on your dancing shoes to support a great cause. It’s a chance to help a non-profit dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child abuse.

SCAN’s Board of Young Professionals hosts the 2020 Blue and White Ball on March 7th from 7pm to 11pm. Held at the Science Museum of Virginia, this black-tie optional event offers a night of dancing, refreshments, food, and fun. A live band, silent auction, and delicious selection of food and drink will ensure a fantastic event, and all for a good cause.

All proceeds benefit SCAN’s mission to prevent and treat child abuse and neglect throughout the Greater Richmond area.

SCAN, or Stop Child Abuse Now, is dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child abuse and neglect and trauma in the Greater Richmond area. This work is done through five programs that work directly with children and caregivers and also at the system and community level by protecting children, promoting positive parenting, strengthening families and creating a community that values and cares for its children.

The Blue and White Ball is hosted by SCAN’s Board of Young Professionals and provides critical funding for SCAN to serve children and families in our community.

You can purchase tickets and find out more information about the event at this link.