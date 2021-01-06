Greyhound offering free rides home for runaways

DALLAS, Texas (WRIC) — Greyhound Lines, Inc. is working with the National Runaway Safeline (NRS) to make sure runaway children have a way to get back home.

According to the bus line’s website, each year, around 400 kids and teenagers who have run away get a free ride home with Greyhound, anywhere in the U.S., as part of the Home Free program.

To be eligible, the child must be between the ages of 12 and 21. For a ticket, runaway kids and teenagers should call the NRS helpline at 1-800-RUNAWAY or 1-800-786-2929.

Greyhound officials say children will only be eligible for a ticket if they are named on a runaway report and are willing to be reunited with their family, and vice versa.

According to a release, Home Free can only be used on two occasions by the same person.

The bus line says it will also provide a free ticket for the parent or legal guardian of a runaway child or teenager if the young person is under the age of 15.