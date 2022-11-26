RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you missed out on Black Friday shopping, there’s still a chance to buy your loved ones great gifts for the holidays.

The 11th annual Carytown Artisan Market at Richmond’s City Stadium will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More than 100 vendors will be featured at the market along with live music and food trucks. Guests will have a variety of unique handmade products to choose from as they shop for gifts while simultaneously supporting local artisans.

More information is available through Facebook.