View from the James River Cam in Richmond, Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This May, the James River Association (JRA) is launching seasonal boat and paddle programs in the Richmond, Williamsburg and Lynchburg regions.

Programs range from bird and fish watching tours to art and photography excursions to historic batteau trips — all offering the chance to learn about the James and what makes it so special.

In Richmond, the Connect with the James program offers pontoon boat sunset cruises and wildlife outings for spotting Atlantic sturgeon. JRA is also collaborating with Artspace on art-themed adventures where participants can sketch or photograph the river.

“Connect with the James” in Williamsburg will host kayaking tours Powhatan Creek to highlight river birds and other local plants and animals.

The popular James River Adventures will also be available this year, allowing groups to book guided river paddle tours or rides in historic batteau boats through downtown Lynchburg.

Pre-registration is required for all programs.

Canoes, kayaks, paddles and personal floatation devices will be provided to all participants.

For more information and to book a trip, visit The James River Association online.