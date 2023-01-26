RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmonders will soon be able to head back to the 1960’s with “Hairspray!” as the award-winning musical plays at the Altria Theater in Richmond.

Audiences can join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad’s journey in Baltimore as she tries to score a role on a popular TV show.

The refreshed cast is led by Andrew Levitt — aka Nina West from RuPaul’s Drag Race — Niki Metcalf as Tracy Turnblad and Sandie Lee as Motormouth Maybelle.

Lee hopes audiences walk away with a special message.

“I want them to get the message of equality,” Lee said.

“No matter what we look like, or what our body size is or our ethnicity or sexual orientation, we all want to be loved.”

“Hairspray” runs Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 29. Ticket information can be found on Broadway in Richmond’s website.