Halloween is still on in Downtown Ashland

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Ashland is making sure its residents get to enjoy a socially distanced Halloween. The Downtown Ashland Association is creating a map of trick or treat locations throughout the town that are safe for kids.

A yard sign will be placed in the front yard of each host location to help all the aliens, vampires, witches and superheroes have a spectacular night.

Hosts are asked to have the candy available outdoors, stay six feet apart from trick-or-treaters during their visit and give out only commercially pre-packaged candy.

Ashland asks that all trick-or-treaters allow each party to approach a home separately, refrain from knocking on doors and only visit participating houses.

For more information on how you can sign up to be a host, click here.

