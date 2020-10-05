ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Ashland is making sure its residents get to enjoy a socially distanced Halloween. The Downtown Ashland Association is creating a map of trick or treat locations throughout the town that are safe for kids.
A yard sign will be placed in the front yard of each host location to help all the aliens, vampires, witches and superheroes have a spectacular night.
Hosts are asked to have the candy available outdoors, stay six feet apart from trick-or-treaters during their visit and give out only commercially pre-packaged candy.
Ashland asks that all trick-or-treaters allow each party to approach a home separately, refrain from knocking on doors and only visit participating houses.
For more information on how you can sign up to be a host, click here.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Halloween is still on in Downtown Ashland
- Virus spreads on panel handling Supreme Court nomination
- Fatal crash closes lanes on I-295 in Henrico County
- StormTracker 8: Mostly clear and mild tonight
- ‘I get it’: Trump says he’s ‘learned a lot’ about coronavirus