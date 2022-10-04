HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents of Hanover County with old or broken electronics to dispose of will have the opportunity to do so safely and responsibly in November.

Hanover County will be hosting an e-waste recycling event from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Mechanicsville Convenience Center at 7427 Verdi Lane.

The event is for only for residents of Hanover County, who will need to pay to recycle the following items:

Flat screen monitors – $9 each

Flat screen televisions – $20 each

CRT (old convex style) monitors – $17 each

CRT televisions less than 27” – $25 each

CRT televisions over 27” – $30 each

Computers, tablets and cells phones will be accepted and shredded (hard drive only for computers) at the event – $5 each.

Cell phones and tablets with internal batteries – $8 each

Printers and battery backups under 25 pounds – $5 each

Printers and battery backups over 25 pounds – $15 each

All other electrical items, including things like microwaves, will be accepted for free. Any item with a plug can be disposed of at the event, as well a rechargeable batteries, which can be a potential fire hazard.

Alkaline batteries, smoke detectors and any items that contain Freon will not be accepted.

Valid ID is required for the event. Anyone with questions about the event can call the Hanover County Department of Public Works at 804-365-6181.