HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Department of Public Works and Virginia Department of Transportation are preparing to widen a major road in the Southeastern part of the county, and are accepting input from the community on their next steps.

A proposal has been submitted for Atlee Station Road, which runs near Interstates 95 and 295 in the suburban community of Atlee, to be widened between Kings Charter Drive and Warren Avenue. The cost of the proposal is roughly $27 million and the work is expected to be completed in 2028.

An information meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the auditorium of Hanover High School at 10307 Chamberlayne Road. The primary purposes of the meeting are to debut the preliminary design for the new roadway, which will include intersection layouts as well as accommodations for pedestrians and cyclists.

Though preliminary plans are currently in place for the layout of the bike lanes and roadway, right of way has not yet been taken into account.

Questions and comments about the proposed project will be accepted before and after the meeting, they can be submitted by email to tiknouse@hanovercounty.gov or by mail to P.O. Box 470, Hanover, Va. 23069. The Department of Public Works will address questions submitted ahead of time during the meeting.

More information about the proposal, as well as proposals for other roadway expansion projects in Hanover County, can be found here.