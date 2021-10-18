Hanover elementary school mourning longtime 2nd grade teacher

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A longtime Henry Clay Elementary School teacher died on Saturday morning, according to Hanover County Public Schools.

The school’s principal Kristin Haas contacted families and staff members to let them know that Eva Ahladas had passed away.

Ahladas was a second grade teacher who first started working at the school in 2010.

The school brought in extra counselors to help students and staff cope with her loss.

“For those of you who knew her, we ask that you remember and celebrate her service to our school and dedication to the teaching profession” Haas said in the email. “For those of you who did not know Mrs. Ahladas, we ask that you support us with your understanding and patience as we navigate through this difficult time.”