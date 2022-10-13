HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Bass Pro Shops in Hanover and Henrico Counties are looking for part-time and full-time workers, and is hosting a hiring event as they search for candidates.

According to the company’s website, a nationwide hiring event is taking place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13. On-site interviews will be taking place at both Richmond-area Bass Pro Shops. The one in Hanover is off Interstate 95 at 11550 Lakeridge Parkway and the one in Henrico is located right off I-64 at 5000 Cabela Drive in the Short Pump area.

Candidates interested in applying in advance can do so by clicking here. Interviews can be done both virtually and in person at the event.