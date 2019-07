HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three school board office employees from Hanover County Public Schools are retiring after nearly 70 years of experience.

Cathy Loomis, Margie Walthall and John Trott have 69 years of experience with Hanover Schools and 113 years of public education experience.

The school system thanked the three employees for their service and wished them the best in their retirement.