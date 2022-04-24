HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will once again be hosting the Youth Citizen’s Police Academy this June.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the academy is designed to give the youth of Hanover County a chance to see the day-to-day operations of the office and allow participants to interact with the men and women who work there.

The academy will also offer the participants an inside look into a career in law enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Office says the training will consist of a variety of law enforcement topics which will give the youth a better understanding of how and why the members of the Sheriff’s Office do what they do.

This program will be available to students who are rising 9th through 12th graders.

The Youth Citizen’s Police Academy will take place from June 20 through June 24. This academy will begin each day at 9 a.m. and conclude by 4 p.m. There will be no cost to participants.

If you have any questions or need further information, please contact the deputy at your child’s school or Lt. Frank Dressler at the Sheriff’s Office by email at fcdressler@hanovercounty.gov.