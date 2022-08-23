RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 19th annual Happily Natural Festival + Garden EXPO, which celebrates Black culture, melanin, and health, will take place in Richmond this weekend for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will take place at 2208 Bainbridge Street in Richmond from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. According to organizers, the family-friendly event focuses on positive messages of self-love and self-determination.

“The festival is a celebration of black self-determination and we are excited to bring it back for the first time since COVID hit,” Duron Chavis, Happily Natural Festival organizer, said.

Attendees can expect vendors and events that highlight Black businesses, cultural arts and crafts, lectures, workshops, and showcases on hip hop, soul and spoken word. Events also include fashion and natural hair exhibitions and presentations on holistic health, with speakers highlighting farming, healthy childbirth issues and politics.

Happily Natural Festival poster courtesy of Duron Chavis

More information and details about the Happily Natural Day Festival are available on the festival website.